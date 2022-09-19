Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to record USD 816.08 Mn -- Driven by strong bond between owners and pets

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market by Distribution Channel, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 816.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.47% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2022-2026

The global smart connected pet collars market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and mid-size vendors. Vendors are very competitive in terms of their product offerings. These companies mostly focus on increasing their R&D investments in order to introduce innovative products and services. Rapid technological advances are the key value proposition that vendors adopt to capture higher market shares.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart-connected pet collars market report covers the following areas:

The report identifies Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Get Wuf, Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc. as major market participants.

Although the strong bond between owners and pets will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of network connectivity issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global smart-connected pet collars market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum sales of smart-connected pet collars in 2021. The segment specialty stores, retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores. The availability of a wide range of smart connected pet collars of different brands and price ranges is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Application

Dogs



Cats

By application, the market growth in the dogs segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the launch of several variants of smart connected dog collars by vendors and the high adoption of dogs.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The smart connected pet collars market in North America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of dual-income nuclear families and high spending on pets by consumers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart-connected pet collars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart-connected pet collars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart-connected pet collars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart-connected pet collars market vendors

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 816.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Get Wuf, Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

