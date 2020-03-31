"Smart Construction Sites" Established to Guarantee that the Venue Construction of World University Games Chengdu Be Finished on Time

CHENGDU, China, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World University Games 2021 will be held in Chengdu, China. To get to know more about Chengdu and the event, please visit: www.gochengdu.cn.

As the main venue of the Games, Dong'an Lake Sports Park, which has "one stadium and three indoor arenas", receives much attention of people. Recently, the main structure construction of the "three indoor arenas" has been finished -- ahead of schedule. According to the Organizing Committee of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu, the secret for effective construction lies in the building of "smart construction sites" -- the sites equipped with edgy technologies such as cloud systems and big data analysis, in order to better monitor and control construction safety, quality and progress. An operation system consisting of "mobile app + multi-device data acquisition + cloud large screen integration" has been formed, which can conduct IoT surveillance for the production equipment on site, as well as reflect the working status of equipment, field operation information and early warning situations comprehensively, promptly, and accurately.

When approaching the multi-functional arena, one of the three indoor arenas, one can see that there are several tall green straight-arm vehicles standing against the gray building, making an eye-catching sight. Traditional scaffolds are replaced by those mobile and convenient straight-arm vehicles, which are space saving and able to lift workers up and down using their lifting arms. This means that workers don't need to walk all the way up to their specific construction sites. This showcases how "smart construction sites" brings convenience to the construction. In addition to a large amount of machinery equipment, the BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology has also been adopted throughout the construction process. A professional 3D information model from the preliminary design to the construction drawing has also been created to give play to the advantages of 3D modeling.

With these modern technologies being adopted in construction, the Dong'an Lake Sports Park is surely to be an impressive project.

Another highlight of the multi-functional arena is that the roof of it has been specifically designed to absorb the noise from the inside and reduce the noise from the outside, serving the function of a stadium of its size. Even it rains heavily, the roof can reduce the noise to an acceptable level that would not disturb the games taking place inside.

