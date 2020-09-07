Smart Consumer Technology Startup Dreame Technology Raises Nearly USD 15 Million in Series B+ Funding Led by IDG Capital

IDG Capital, noted that Dreame is an example of China's next-generation companies specializing in intelligent manufacturing, and is aligned with Dreame's long-term vision to make household appliances smart terminals and push the boundaries of smart home technology application.

Li Rui, Partner of Shunwei Capital, added that the recent Dreame products have showcased the technological strength of Chinese brands, and Shunwei's continued support in Dreame's series B+ funding is a recognition of the Dreame team and their products.

Dreame's key product portfolio includes two major categories of cleaning and personal care appliances, and the company now leads in areas of high-speed motor technology, aerodynamics, robot control and Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM). Dreame has enhanced robot vacuum cleaners' obstacle avoidance ability by combining Time-of-Flight (TOF) and VSLAM technologies.

"Innovation is part of Dreame's DNA and we are committed to being innovative in all links of the brand-building process, from product and technology to design, marketing and management. We invest 12 percent of the annual sales revenue back into R&D and commit three times more into core technology development than our peers," said Roc Woo, Co-Founder and General Manager of Marketing and Sales Center of Dreame.

To date, Dreame has published over 840 patent applications, including 270 invention patents.

Dreame will launch its latest T20 handheld cordless vacuum cleaner in early November, highlighting 150AW ultra-strong suction power and a 99.97 percent filtration efficiency.

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology, established in 2015, is an innovative company with the vision to enhance the l global users' quality of life. The Company focuses on high-performance cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies. As a leading smart consumer technology company, Dreame joined the Xiaomi Technology Ecosystem – which is renowned for its exacting standards - at the end of 2017. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Tianshi Yuwen

[email protected]

+86-400-875-9511

SOURCE Dreame Technology