Smart Data Solutions Continues To Accelerate Growth With Opening Of New Office

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a MN based collateral-processing service, has expanded its operations with the recent opening of a new document intake facility. This new facility is also located in Eagan, MN near their corporate facility.

"We're processing more documents than ever before and continuing our efficiency gains with it as well. For example, we are leveraging machine learning technologies to completely automate traditional mailroom sorting," said Patrick Bores, CIO at Smart Data Solutions. "We have also invested in additional high-speed, state of the art scanning systems."

In conjunction with the opening of the new facility, Smart Data Solutions has expanded its document processing staff and introduced additional management structure within that part of the business. Development staff has also increased to accommodate the implementation of new technologies.

"As we continue to add services and clients, the new facility and personnel will help accommodate our expansion," said Pat Bollom, Smart Data's Co-CEO. "We're excited about the opportunities this facility presents the organization while also providing our staff with a more comfortable place to work."

About Smart Data Solutions

Smart Data Solutions has been leveraging automation technology to enable cost savings, efficiency and improved quality to meet the needs of healthcare claims managers, for more than eighteen years. Today, more than 300 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals and insurance companies depend on SDS technology to save money and streamline their business. From paper processing to claims management and EDI, Smart Data Solutions offers the solutions critically needed by today's health care industry. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

