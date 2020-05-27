Smart Data Solutions' Solar Panel Installation Is Complete

EAGAN, Minn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a MN based collateral-processing and workflow automation service, has installed over 400 solar panels to the roof of their corporate headquarters in Eagan, MN. With the expertise of All Energy Solar, a Minnesota based company and trusted leader in the solar energy industry, the project took roughly 7 months to complete.

With the new system, Smart Data Solutions will be able to generate two-thirds of their power through solar for roughly the next 40 years, saving in utility costs associated and providing a more sustainable alternative for energy. Over the course of a full year, roughly 195,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy will be generated by this rooftop system; currently about two-thirds of the annual kWh need to power Smart Data Solutions.

"Our team is excited to see this expansive rooftop solar array fully-installed and ready to produce a tremendous amount of clean energy for Smart Data Solutions. A system of this size and impact demonstrates true sustainability in action, and a business decision that will provide reliable cost savings for decades," states Michael Thalhimer, Director of Business Development at All Energy Solar. "We are incredibly proud of our energy systems and the clean energy commitments they represent from our customers. The whole team at Smart Data truly embraced this project from the outset. It's been a real positive, collaborative effort," he continued.

In addition to installing these solar panels, Smart Data Solutions is excited to continue taking on projects to support their Green Initiative and boost sustainability across all facilities in 2020. When asked about the solar project being completed, John Prange, Co-CEO of Smart Data Solutions said, "We are delighted to have this clean energy alternative. This economically viable technology allows us to power our facility with no greenhouse emissions. It's a win for everyone!"

