Smart Deck Solutions Announces Acceleration of Company Growth Strategy in 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based IT and healthcare staffing company Smart Deck Solutions announced today a renewed focus on accelerating organizational growth, honing in on the expansion of the company's operations as 2019 continues. Since their founding over 2 years ago, the company has grown to include a staff of more than 70 employees, and they now have 4 corporate offices, with locations across the U.S and India. Going into 2019, Smart Deck Solutions set a growth goal of 300% year over year and based on their performance in previous years, the company expects to easily reach--and exceed--that goal.

Smart Deck Solutions sets itself apart as an IT and healthcare staffing company by relying on cutting-edge AI technology to help match job openings with the best available candidates for those jobs. The company uses a process of data analysis, comprehensive screenings, and in-depth candidate evaluations to consistently land top-tier talent. Ravi, Managing Director of Smart Deck Solutions, knows that the company's key to success comes from combining both powerful technological tools and uniquely human skills in order to excel at filling job openings with the best talent available. He explains, "At Smart Deck Solutions, we put people first. Technology is great, but having a team that can go out and execute is our single greatest strength. Our priority is our clients in the IT and healthcare space. We are at the forefront of this technological renaissance. Our mission is to empower IT and healthcare organizations with the tools needed to see real rewards."

In the year to come, Smart Deck Solutions plans to rely on their tech tools and the unrivaled skills of their team to continue to expand the company. To date, the organization has served 32 clients, filled 481 jobs, billed 923,450 hours, hired more than 60 recruiters, and expanded to 4 office locations.

In addition to solidifying an impressive reputation in the staffing space, Smart Deck Solutions is also making a name for themselves by serving the Chicago community. As they grow, they have committed to devoting time, energy, and resources to improving the city around them, and they have become a proud sponsor of the Meals on Wheels Program, which delivers nourishment and companionship to vulnerable seniors in need.

Smart Deck Solutions makes hiring in IT and healthcare easier. The Smart Deck Solutions team brings staffing expertise and in-depth industry knowledge to help organizaitons search for new, specialized talent. Since 2017, the company has helped organizations connect with individuals who can help their company thrive, and they use a clean, streamlined process that is hassle-free and efficient to help clients see great results.

