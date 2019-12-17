Smart Devices in Multi-Dwelling Units | 2019 Market Report, Featuring Profiles of Leading Companies Driving the Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home: Multi-Dwelling Unit Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart home devices and related services can drive higher revenue by increasing occupancy and rental rates and a reduction in operational costs through reduced maintenance, reduced staffing, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and improved energy efficiency.



This report examines the opportunities for integration of smart devices in multi-dwelling units, including profiles of companies driving the market, current adoption of smart home devices, and key feature preferences among residents and property managers of multifamily housing units.



Smart home devices and related services can drive a reduction in operational costs for MDU property managers through reduced maintenance, reduced staffing, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and improved energy efficiency and drive higher revenue by increasing occupancy and rental rates.

Key Questions Answered

What smart home devices, systems, and services are currently available to consumers and MDU property managers?

What smart home devices, systems, and services are most valuable to consumers and MDU property managers?

What are the primary challenges associated with providing smart home products and services for MDUs?

How are smart home products and services evolving to serve the MDU markets?

What percentage of MDU residents will adopt smart home devices over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. Rise of Connectivity and the MDU Market

2.1 MDU Market Size

2.2 MDU Residents and Adoption of Smart Home Products

2.3 MDU Residents and Smart Home Device Features

2.3.1 Smart Door Locks

2.3.2 Smart Thermostats

2.3.3 Smart Lights

2.3.4 Smart Speakers



3. Featured Platform Players and Target Segments

3.1 Featured Smart Home Platform Players and Offerings

3.1.1 Device Sourcing

3.1.2 Support Services

3.2 MDU Target Segments for Smart Home Providers

3.2.1 MDU Owners versus Renters

3.2.2 MDU Owners versus Property Managers

3.2.3 Building Type

3.3 Smart Home Solutions for Property Managers

3.3.1 Product Differentiation and Increased Rental Fees

3.3.2 Value of Smart Home Devices by MDU Demographics

3.3.3 Lower Operating Costs

3.3.4 Improve Property Perceptions and Resident Safety and Security



4. MDU Smart Home Initiatives from Other Channels

4.1 Energy Service Providers

4.2 Broadband Service Providers

4.3 Security Service Providers

4.4 Smart Appliance Manufacturers



5. Market Challenges

5.1 Integration

5.2 Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.1 Security

5.2.2 Privacy

5.3 New Technical Support Needs

5.4 Challenges with Wi-Fi



6. Forecast of MDU Adoption of Smart Home Devices

6.1 Forecast Methodology

6.2 Forecast of MDU Adoption of Smart Home Devices



7. Implications and Recommendations



