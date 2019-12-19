Smart Diabetes Management Industry Forecasts: 2019 to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Diabetes Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the smart diabetes management market offers incisive insights on the growth of the market throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The study highlights key details such as the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the smart diabetes management market. Additionally, it provides a deep dive into the market dynamics to help readers make important business-related decisions.

The study on the smart diabetes management market provides stakeholders with key market figures pertaining to the sales and revenue in the market. Further, the report sheds light on the key revenue pockets in regional markets, and the prominent strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their foothold in these markets.

The information presented in the report on the smart diabetes management market can be leveraged by researchers, industry leaders, intermediaries engaged in manufacturing smart diabetes management devices, and other industry professionals.

The report encompasses a market snapshot and an elaborate executive summary providing a 360-degree overview of the smart diabetes management market's structure. The smart diabetes management market has been assessed based on various segments and their regional and national markets.

Historical trends have been considered to understand the market's evolution throughout the predefined period. analysts have also assessed how historical trends have impacted the current dynamics of the smart diabetes management market.

Key Questions Answered



Which region in the smart diabetes management market is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR?

What will be the revenue and sales of the smart diabetes management market in 2027?

Which smart diabetes management device will generate the highest revenue in 2027?

What factors are instrumental in the growth of the smart diabetes management market throughout the forecast period?

What is the market share of leading companies functioning in the smart diabetes management market?

Which segment has contributed to the highest growth of the smart diabetes management market in 2018?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Smart Diabetes Management Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Products Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Rise in prevalence of diabetes

4.3.1.2. Increase in awareness about diabetes

4.3.1.3. Favourable reimbursement policies

4.3.1.4. Surge in adoption of connected medical devices

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. High cost

4.3.2.2. Patient and provider burden

4.3.2.3. Patient privacy & data security

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Technological Advancement

5.2. Key Development (Product launch, Approval, Collaboration, Partnership, and Acquisitions)

5.3. Diabetes Prevalence in Key Countries



6. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Products

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2019-2027

6.3.1. Devices

6.3.1.1. Smart Glucose Meters

6.3.1.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.3.1.3. Smart Insulin Pens

6.3.1.4. Smart Insulin Pumps

6.3.1.5. Closed Loop Systems

6.3.2. Apps & Software

6.4. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2019-2027

7.3.1. Type 1 Diabetes

7.3.2. Type 2 Diabetes

7.4. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings/Developments

8.3. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2019-2027

8.3.1. Self/Home Healthcare

8.3.2. Hospital/Specialty Diabetes Clinics

8.4. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Smart Diabetes Management Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis By Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

15.3.1.1. Company Overview

15.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.1.4. Financial Overview

15.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.2. Medtronic

15.3.3. Dexcom Inc.

15.3.4. Insulet Corporation

15.3.5. Abbott

15.3.6. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

15.3.7. Diamesco Co. Ltd.

15.3.8. LifeScan, Inc.

15.3.9. Glooko, Inc.

15.3.10. GlucoMe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n7ffd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

