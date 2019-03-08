Smart Display Market Worth $6,665 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Smart Display Market by Smart Home Display (Voice-Controlled, Appliance), Smart Display Mirror (Automotive-Rearview & Side-View, Retail, Home), Smart Signage (Retail & Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment), Components, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Smart Display Market is expected to grow from USD 861 million in 2018 to USD 6,665 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.0%. The market has been segmented into 3 separate markets—smart home displays, smart display mirrors, and smart signage.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50180485

Smart displays are intelligent solutions that can be controlled through simple voice commands, remote devices, or with the help of IoT connectivity and artificial intelligence. Smart displays are referred to as emerging display applications where manufacturers add interactive and advanced control features to the display devices. This offers new growth opportunities for display panel manufacturers, technology developers, signage solution providers, and OEMs. These devices are emerging use cases of displays and have the potential to revolutionize several applications including home, signage, automotive, and other industries.

Factors such as the success of smart speakers as the gateway to smart home gadgets, availability of multiple voice assistants, and implementation of AI in smart home devices and increasing demand for IoT-enabled smart appliances are driving the global smart home display market. Factors such as new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, transition from traditional stores to smart stores in the retail industry, and increasing demand for smart display mirrors in the automotive industry are driving the global smart display mirror market. Factors such as increasing demand for context-aware signage and customer data analysis to enable AI-based smart signage are driving the smart signage market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Display Market"

34 – Tables

60 – Figures

135 – Pages

"Smart home display market to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025"

The smart home display market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018—2025). The growth in this segment is expected to happen rapidly in 2018, 2019, and 2020. There are 2 major types of smart home display devices that are currently commercialized—voice-controlled display/assistant smart display and smart appliance display. Being a consumer device, higher growth in voice-controlled smart displays is estimated in the next 3 years considering the trends of smart speakers in the last 3 years. Whereas, the majority of growth in the smart appliance display system market is expected to happen from refrigerators during the forecast period.

"Automotive segment to account for largest share in smart display mirror market during forecast period"

The automotive segment in the smart display mirror market is expected to account for the largest share through 2025, driven by both aftermarket and OEM-fitted rearview mirrors. The increasing demand from consumers for driving comfort and safety features in cars has created an opportunity for automakers to embed the display panel in the rearview and side-view mirrors. Currently, rearview mirrors are offered in both aftermarket and OEM-fitted cases. For aftermarket, companies such as Xiaomi and Junsun offer rearview display mirrors, while for OEM-fitted case, companies such as Gentex and Magna offer rearview display mirrors. Rearview display mirrors are OEM-fitted in GM, Nissan, Toyota, and Jaguar Land Rover; however, a majority of the smart display mirrors are shipped in the aftermarket segment and a minor portion is in OEM-fitted segment.

"Retail and hospitality segment to dominate smart signage market during forecast period"

The retail and hospitality segment holds the largest market share due to increasing installation of smart signage in growing number of malls and shopping centers and also due to emerging use cases to improve the guest experience. With the changing strategies in the retail industry to attract customers, context-aware signage/smart signage is becoming a powerful tool in retail spaces. Smart signage makes the experience interactive by showcasing the product and related information, which can reduce the required manpower.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=50180485

Amazon.com, Inc (Amazon) (US); Google, LLC (Alphabet, Google) (US); Facebook, Inc (Facebook) (US); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung, Samsung Display) (South Korea); LG Electronics Co. Ltd, (LG Electronics, LG Display, LGD) (South Korea); Sony Corporation (Sony) (Japan); NEC Corporation (NEC Corp., NEC) (Japan); Gentex Corporation (Gentex) (US); Magna International, Inc (Magna Mirror, Magna) (US); and Apple Inc. (Apple) (US) are the leading players in the market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Smart Home Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC, Entertainment, Smart Speaker, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, and Smart Furniture), Software & Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Smart Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail), Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-smart-display-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets