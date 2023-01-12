Smart Dust Global Market Report 2023: Industrial Monitoring Capabilities of Smart Dust is Expected to Increase Its Global Adoption

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Dust Market by Component, by Manufacturing Process, by Type, by Application, and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Dust Market size will value at USD 0.2 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2026-2030.

Smart Dust is a collection of several micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) such as sensors and other devices that can sense light, temperature, magnetism, vibration, or chemicals, among others. Typical Smart Dust consists of nano-structured silicon sensors, which can autonomously orient, sense, assemble, and report on the environment it is present in.



Smart Dust is increasingly being developed for the health sector globally, as it can help improve medical treatments through monitoring health by analysing the process that takes place within the human body.

For example, an appropriate fitting of a prosthetic limb - a medical process - could be significantly improved by utilising Smart Dust. It can be scattered around the area where the prostheses is supposed to be attached, to monitor temperature, identify stress points, and check for appropriate implantation.



On the other hand, sensors are an integral part of industries as they are used to monitor appropriate workflow and increase the sustainability of industrial facilities. Smart Dust provides a new prospect in the field of industrial monitoring. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, several industries are integrating technologies such as AI, data analytics, and IoT into their existing industrial facilities.

Smart Dust in an industrial setting, typically relies on the IoT-based network of several small microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) that is used to detect and relay information about aspects such as temperature, humidity, and magnetic fields, among other parameters of industrial equipment to monitor their proper functioning. Such factors are expected to drive the Smart Dust market in future.



However, privacy concerns associated with Smart Dust hinders the market growth. This is due to the fact that Smart Dust can record anything that they are programmed to record in its vicinity.



On the contrary, introduction of smart dust in space research is expected to play an important role in future space missions as Smart Dust can be deployed in space or on the surface of a terrestrial planet where conventional detection systems would be impractical or difficult to place. This is expected to create ample opportunities for the Smart Dust market in future.



Segment Overview

The global Smart Dust market is segmented on the basis of component, manufacturing process, type, application, end user, and geography

Based on component, the market is classified into sensors, active optical transmission, passive optical transmission, optical receiver, analog I/O, signal processing, control circuitry, power source, and others.

Based on manufacturing process, the market is segmented into 3D printing and microfabrication.

Based on type, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

Based on application, the market is divided into humidity monitoring, temperature monitoring, surveillance, pressure & stress monitoring, sound monitoring, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, pharmaceutical & lifesciences, agriculture, industrial, government, construction, transportation & logistics, telecommunication, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW.

Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the Smart Dust market include companies such as:

HP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Analog Devices

Lightricity Ltd.

IBM Corporation

CubeWorks

SINTEF

Sonardyne International Ltd.

General Electric

Hitachi

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of Smart Dust in the Medical Sector is Expected to Drive the Market in the Coming Years

Industrial Monitoring Capabilities of Smart Dust is Expected to Increase Its Global Adoption

Restraints

Privacy Concerns Associated With Smart Dust Hinders the Market Growth

Controllability of Smart Dust is Expected to Pose Difficulties in Its Widespread Adoption

Opportunities

Introduction of Smart Dust in Space Research is Expected to Create Ample Opportunities in the Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Smart Dust Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

4. Global Smart Dust Market, by Component



5. Global Smart Dust Market, by Manufacturing Process



6. Global Smart Dust Market, by Type



7. Global Smart Dust Market, by Application



8. Global Smart Dust Market, by End-user



9. Global Smart Dust Market, by Region



10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njzpls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets