Smart Eye Technology Brings its Biometric-Based Secure File Sharing Platform to the Samsung AppStack Marketplace

ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Eye Technology, a biometric-based file sharing platform, today announced that it has partnered with Samsung to help small and medium-sized businesses combat security threats by bringing its innovative platform to Samsung AppStack Marketplace customers. AppStack is a new platform that curates and bundles apps for small businesses.

With more people working remotely, and even as people move back to the office, employers are continuing to face an increasing number of security threats.

Smart Eye Technology is focused on helping companies protect the privacy and security of the confidential business information that they need to share with employees, customers or vendors as part of their on-going business.

Smart Eye Technology is focused on helping companies protect the privacy and security of the confidential business information that they need to share with employees, customers or vendors as part of their on-going business. The solution also includes biometric-authenticated e-signatures for executing contracts in their platform.

"As many organizations continue to operate in dispersed and hybrid work environments, they are under increased pressure to ensure their data remains secure no matter where it is going," said John Curtis, Vice President, Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. "Smart Eye Technology provides a modern day solution for SMBs to share wiring instructions, project bids and other sensitive documents securely within this environment."

Smart Eye Technology consists of a desktop and mobile app which lets users upload, share, receive, review and e-sign files in the platform from any device. When files are uploaded for sharing, they are encrypted with a proprietary self-protecting data technology for true end-to-end security. Smart Eye doesn't stop there, though, to secure confidential information.

For an added level of security, each company creates their own 'private pond' for internal and external collaboration. "In order for anyone to receive or share files with you through the platform, your system admin must approve them," Dexter Caffey, founder of Smart Eye Technology, explained. Shutting out all others protects organizations from issues like wire fraud, business email compromise and even data leaks from employees - either intentional or unintentional.

Smart Eye layers on biometrics, requiring the file receiver to authenticate their identity in order to access the file. It then utilizes continuous facial recognition to detect and block unauthorized "shoulder surfers" from seeing the information on the authorized receiver's screen. "No one should be able to see your confidential information unless you want them to," said Caffey. "Smart Eye says no, this file is none of your business, so we're blocking you out."

File senders have additional control over files even after they hit send. They can set a time limit on file access; prevent downloading or further sharing; track activities on the file; and even terminate access to any file immediately, with just one click. Plus, there's a control panel for the system admin to monitor activities on all files shared through the platform in real time.

Smart Eye also uses its biometrics to enable identity-verified e-signatures and ensure that only the intended signer can e-sign the contract. "Many executives have assistants sign documents for them, but now that executive is not responsible for that contract," Caffey continued. Smart Eye e-signatures are powered by Adobe Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud; and the addition of biometric authentication provides needed proof of who signed your contract.

Smart Eye Technology was designed to meet the needs of any size business in any industry as an all-in-one platform that is simple to use and affordable. "Advanced technology does not need to be complex," Caffey added. "Giving customers a great and user-friendly experience is our number one focus."

You can get Smart Eye Technology at a discounted rate through Samsung AppStack. AppStack simplifies the process of selecting and managing your work apps, reduces their subscription costs and provides ongoing support, plus a centralized billing system. Smart Eye Technology desktop app versions are available for Windows and macOS in the Samsung AppStack Marketplace.

About Smart Eye Technology

Smart Eye Technology is revolutionizing the way businesses protect their confidential information from unauthorized access. With Smart Eye, sharing and viewing files and e-signing business critical documents has never been more secure; and keeping shared confidential information private has never been more assured. Smart Eye Technology was created to vigilantly protect everyone's right to digital privacy and security. Helping companies stay productive by giving them peace of mind is our mission. Mobile versions are available for Android and iOS.

For more information or to schedule a live demo of the innovative Smart Eye Technology platform, visit smarteyetechnology.com.

