Smart Factory Market worth $ 152.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.00% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Factory Market" Smart Factory Market Size By Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers), By Solution (SCADA, MES, PAM), By Industry (Process Industries, Discrete Industries), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Factory Market was valued at USD 70.65 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 152.94 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=163339

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Factory Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Smart Factory Market Overview

Increased demand for industrial robots is driving market growth. Industrial robots undertake activities such as electronic and mechanical assembly, product testing, and material handling. Force sensors assist industrial robots in confirming part insertion, maintaining constant force during buffing, polishing, and deburring, gathering force data for loT testing and statistical process control (SPC), and performing a variety of other duties.

In recent years, the usage of industrial robots and automation has grown at an exponential rate in the manufacturing industry. With better production efficiency, safety, and quality assurance at the forefront of enterprises' concerns, it's not surprising that there is significant ongoing investment and adoption of robotics in manufacturing facilities all over the world.

Industrial robots can perform operations with high precision and repeatability without the need for stoppages or pauses. Because of their capacity to perform continuously without weariness, robots are highly productive and can provide producers with a quick return on investment. Robot precision also means that fewer errors are made throughout the manufacturing process, which often correlates to a reduction in waste and production. Technological advancements in sensing components such as sensors and actuators within the industrial setup are expected to increase demand during the forecast period due to their increasing self-sufficiency with reduced power consumption and integrated computing abilities.

Key Developments in Smart Factory Market

In March 2021 , Stratasys launched a new 3D printer that combines the efficiency of 3D printing with the realism and precision of PolyJet. The only multi-material dental 3D printer that allows technicians to load mixed trays of dental components is the J5 DentaJet 3D printer.

, Stratasys launched a new 3D printer that combines the efficiency of 3D printing with the realism and precision of PolyJet. The only multi-material dental 3D printer that allows technicians to load mixed trays of dental components is the J5 DentaJet 3D printer. In March 2021 , Stratasys collaborated with Xometry to offer numerous new high-performance nylon material options to Xometry's worldwide custom manufacturing marketplace clients. Xometry's customer base, which ranges from startups to Fortune 100 corporations, may now benefit from Stratasys Direct's deep expertise and large manufacturing capacity in SLS 3D printing.

The major players in the market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Factory Market On the basis of Component, Solution, Industry, and Geography`.

Smart Factory Market, By Component:

Industrial Sensors



Industrial Robots



Industrial 3D Printers



Machine Vision Systems

Smart Factory Market, By Solution

SCADA



PAM



MES



Industrial Safety

Smart Factory Market, By Industry

Process Industries



Oil & Gas





Chemicals





Pharmaceuticals





Energy & Power





Metals & Mining





Pulp & Paper





Food & Beverages



Discrete Industries



Automotive





Aerospace & Defense





Semiconductor & Electronics





Machine Manufacturing





Medical Devices

Smart Factory Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

IT Robotic Automation Market By Tools (Model Based Tools and Process Based Tools), By Services (Professional Services, Consulting, Integration and Development, BPO, and Training), By Operation (Knowledge-Based and Rule-Based), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Consumer Robotics Market By Application (Household Robots, Social Robots, Entertainment Robots, Educational Robots, and Others), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others), By Type (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Switzerland Industrial Automation Market By Component (Hardware (Sensors, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Servo, Robots, and Others), and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Heavy Manufacturing, Packaging, and Others), Process Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Healthcare, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Healthcare, and Others), By Functionality (Process and Production Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Labor Management, Inventory Management, and Others), By Component (Software and Service), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

7 leading industrial control and factory automation companies – carving the technological masterpiece

Visualize Smart Factory Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research