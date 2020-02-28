Smart Financial Gives Back to the Community and Each Other

Their spirit of giving did not stop there. Smart Financial Credit Union and its staff also made the holidays a little brighter for four local families. The credit union participated in the Adopt-A-Family Program with Houston Children's Charity that benefits less fortunate families in the Greater Houston area. Smart employees purchased new toys, furniture, clothing and other needed items for their adopted families. Employees delivered these gifts to the grateful families just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Participation in the Giving Tree and Adopt-A-Family and program were part of Smart Financial's "Heart of Smart" initiative designed to give back to the communities where they do business and the employees that help make the Credit Union a success. "Here at Smart Financial, our employees truly are family," said Larry Seidl, CEO of Smart Financial. "I am honored to be a part of such a generous and giving group of individuals. Our staff truly are the Heart of Smart."

For more information about Smart Financial Credit Union, or its "Heart of Smart" initiative, please reach out to the media contact listed, visit www.smartcu.org/community/media or connect with Smart Financial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Smart Financial Credit Union

Smart Financial Credit Union has been dedicated to providing superior service since 1934. With 14 locations in Greater Houston, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is owned and operated by its members. Smart Financial provides a full range of financial services to more than 71,000 members. For more information, visit www.smartcu.org or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Corbin Wilson

Smart Financial Credit Union

o: 713.407.1913| corbinw@smartcu.org

SOURCE Smart Financial Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.smartcu.org

