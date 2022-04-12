Smart Gas Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Automatic Meter Reading Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Smart Gas Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart gas market by Device (Automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced meter infrastructure (AMI)) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart gas market share growth in the automatic meter reading (AMR) segment is significant for revenue generation. Some AMR devices can log meter events and gather interval data. After then, the logged data can be used to collect or control time-of-use or rate-of-use statistics, which can be utilized for various purposes. They include consumption profiling time-of-use billing demand forecasting, remote shutoff, and others. As a result of these advantages, gas utilities have begun to use AMR systems for gas management. Thus, the advantages of AMR over conventional gas meters are driving the growth of the AMR sector, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart Gas Market: Drivers

Government regulations and initiatives to drive growth

Government regulations and initiatives are one of the key drivers supporting the smart gas market growth. Gas installations aid in the reduction of gas waste in a variety of end-user segments. As a result, governments encourage and regulate the adoption of energy-saving systems. Over the last decade, the EU has been encouraging end-users to adopt energy-saving processes. Section 17 of the Gas Act of 1986 and accompanying laws in the form of Statutory Instruments govern the usage of gas meters in European countries. Governments of other major countries, particularly those in developing economies, are also anticipating stepping in and passing legislation promoting energy efficiency by end of 2026. As a result of the implementation of regulatory regulations requiring the use of smart gas, the market is expected to grow significantly during the projected period.

Smart Gas Market: Trends

The development of smart cities is a major trend

The development of smart cities is one of the key smart gas market trends that is contributing to market growth. For instance, the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities, which is backed by the European Commission, is an important market-changing initiative that brings together cities, small and medium-sized businesses, investors, industries, researchers, and other smart city actors. This cooperation intends to bring together partners and create a European smart city market, making European cities the most liveable across the world while implementing the EU's Urban Agenda. Therefore, initiatives implemented by governments across the world to promote the development of smart cities are likely to increase the demand for smart gas meters, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global smart gas market during the forecast period.

Smart Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.46 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEM SA, AICHI TOKEI DENKI CO.LTD., Apator SA, Badger Meter Inc., CGI Inc., Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., CyanConnode Holdings plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, DTE Energy, EDMI Ltd., Flonidan AS, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis Gyr AG, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Pietro Fiorentini Spa, PowerCom Ltd., RMG Messtechnik GmbH, Sagemcom, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., and ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Device

5.3 Automatic meter reading (AMR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Badger Meter Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

