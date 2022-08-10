Smart Glass Market size worth $ 10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing adoption of smart glass in automotive applications, supportive government mandates & legislation on energy efficiency, and declining prices for electrochromic material are expected to drive the Smart Glass Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Glass Market" By Technology (Suspended Particle Display, Electrochromic, Photochromic), By Application ( Architecture, Power Generation Plants (Solar), Transportation ), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Smart Glass Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Smart Glass Market Overview

The increasing adoption of smart glass in the automotive application and certificatory government mandates & legislation on energy potency is expected to drive the market throughout the anticipated years. Also, declining costs for electrochromic material and architecturally advanced construction philosophies incorporating the installation of huge windows expect a lift to the market within the coming back years. An inherent capability of thermal and acoustic insulation, energy conservation, and aesthetic 3D designer proposition of smart glasses are seen to fuel the market over the forecasted years. There are bound restraints and challenges featured which may hinder the market growth. The provision of viable substitutes, like decals & coatings, and chemical glazes is possible to act as market restraints.

Growing population and rise in urbanization have junction rectifier the governments of each developed and developing economies to extend payment on building & construction sector wherever smart glass is wide utilized in windows, partitions, skylights, and doors for making adaptive lightweight atmosphere. This can be expected to sharply penetrate and boost demand for smart glass in the growing building & housing industry. Additionally, the rise in transportation and supply activities and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) influx has junction rectifier the automotive sector to witness a major increase in demand wherever smart glass is employed in rear and panorama mirrors, sunroofs, windshields, backlights, and sidelights of each significant and lightweight weight vehicles. This issue could completely drive the growth of the Smart Glass Market.

Key Developments

In Feb 2018 , Arrow Electronics (US), a global computer solution distribution company and service provider, has agreed with Exposure Is associated to enlarge its distribution channels. The agreement has improved the company's ability to meet the demands of the managed detection and response market via security resellers.

, Arrow Electronics (US), a global computer solution distribution company and service provider, has agreed with Exposure Is associated to enlarge its distribution channels. The agreement has improved the company's ability to meet the demands of the managed detection and response market via security resellers. In July 2021 , View, Inc., a major player in smart building platforms and smart windows, announced its acquisition of IoTium, a supplier of secure, cloud-managed, app IoT networks. Building owners can rapidly accomplish enterprise-grade safety, reduce cost, and gain real-time awareness into their entire housing portfolio management.

, View, Inc., a major player in smart building platforms and smart windows, announced its acquisition of IoTium, a supplier of secure, cloud-managed, app IoT networks. Building owners can rapidly accomplish enterprise-grade safety, reduce cost, and gain real-time awareness into their entire housing portfolio management. In December 2018 , AGC was the first in the globe to use pro-glass technology proficient in sustaining a clear field of vision for drivers in the Copen Coupe from Daihatsu Motors.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Research Frontiers, Inc., View, Inc., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd., Smartglass International Ltd., Polytronix, Inc., Schott Corporation, RavenBrick LLC, and Pleotint, LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Glass Market On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

Smart Glass Market, By Technology

Suspended Particle Display



Electrochromic



Photochromic



Liquid Crystal



Micro-Blinds



Thermochromic

Smart Glass Market, By Application

Architecture



Power Generation Plants (Solar)



Transportation



Consumer Electronics



Others

Smart Glass Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research