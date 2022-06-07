Smart Global Governance, a French company with global reach, receives the French Tech Rocketship Awards 2022 from the UK Government for its cybersecurity risk management module covering 47 global security standards

Smart Global Governance will be present at the FIC International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France, from June 7 to 9, 2022

SOPHIA-ANTIPOLIS, France, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Global Governance, a global player in Integrated Risk Management, used daily by 200,000 professionals in 100 countries, presents its new module to meet worldwide compliance needs in cybersecurity.

Many organizations still use spreadsheets and specialized software that operate in silos, unsuited to the constraints of consolidation and updating; the consequences: work overload, redundancies, manual and repetitive tasks, lack of a single source of information, lack of global and real-time visibility on risks and their mitigation.