Smart Grid Communications Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with General Electric Co. & Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Grid Communications Market Analysis Report by Solution (WAN, FAN, and HAN) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smart-grid-communications-market-industry-analysis

Smart Grid Communications Market: Vendor Analysis

The smart grid communications market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on quality, performance, price, and innovation to compete in the market. The smart grid communications market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Xylem Inc. among others.

General Electric Co. - The company offers smart grid solutions which are designed to redefine energy realities around the world.

To know about all vendor offerings- Download a sample now!

Smart Grid Communications Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the smart grid communications market is the benefits of smart grids over conventional power grids. Conventional power grids are limited to one-way interaction, where the power flow was from the power plant to the consumer. In contrast, smart grids are sophisticated electricity delivery systems as it is the integration of intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) to the current grid equipment. IEDs facilitate bi-directional data communication, wherein both electricity and information can be exchanged in both directions (between power utilities and consumers). In addition, the combination of distributed intelligence and telecommunication technologies helps utilities to improve the stability of the grid, allows consumers to monitor and manage their energy consumption, and enables the integration of renewable energy sources. Moreover, smart grids aid in real-time data collection during the transmission and distribution process, thereby making monitoring, generation, consumption, and maintenance more efficient. This helps in reducing unplanned outages.

However, the high installation costs will be a major challenge for the smart grid communications market during the forecast period. As the smart grid industry is in its nascent stage, most utilities are unaware of the costs they might incur while installing smart grid networking solutions. The eventual costs of a smart grid build-out may, therefore, be influenced by new technologies that have yet to be deployed or current technologies that may be modified. For instance, the replacement value of the US electric grid comprising power plants, transformers, wires, and poles is more than $4.5 trillion. Furthermore, the deployment of new generation sources such as wind and rooftop solar, as well as the emergence of end-users such as electric vehicle manufacturers, are expected to increase infrastructural requirements. This will lead to an increase in the capital expenditure required for smart grid installation. Large public utilities can recover the money invested because they have a large consumer base. However, small utilities find it difficult to invest and recover their capital. Therefore, the high installation costs of smart grids pose a threat to the growth of the global smart grid communications market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Smart Grid Communications Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

WAN - size and forecast 2019-2024

FAN - size and forecast 2019-2024

HAN - size and forecast 2019-2024

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Grid Communications Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Smart Grid Communications Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The ultra-wideband market share is expected to increase by USD 846.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 846.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%. The satellite communication market share in the defense sector is expected to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.81%. Download a sample now!

Smart Grid Communications Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.13 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

WAN - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

FAN - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HAN - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio