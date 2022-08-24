Smart Healthcare Market to Record an 8.33% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & Alphabet Inc - Technavio

Smart Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our smart healthcare market report covers the following areas:

Smart Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing demand for remote health monitoring, increasing adoption of wearables, and Increasing focus on patient engagement will offer immense growth opportunities.

The growing demand for remote health monitoring, increasing adoption of wearables, and Increasing focus on patient engagement will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The high costs involved with smart healthcare, data privacy, and security issues& complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The high costs involved with smart healthcare, data privacy, and security issues& complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Smart Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Regional Highlights - 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart healthcare in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the other regions. The growing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases will facilitate the smart healthcare market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Solution

Telemedicine



MHealth



EHR



Smart pills



Others

Revenue Generating Segment - The smart healthcare market share growth in the telemedicine segment will be significant during the forecast period. Telemedicine services have proven to be extremely beneficial during the COVID-19 outbreak, by reducing the exposure of healthcare staff to infected persons Such instances are driving the adoption of telemedicine globally. However, with the advent of mHealth services, this service will likely lose ground in the global smart healthcare market.



Smart Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart healthcare market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Healthcare Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Smart Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 96.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Altera Digital Health Inc, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

5.3 Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Telemedicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Telemedicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 mHealth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on mHealth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on mHealth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on mHealth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on mHealth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 EHR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on EHR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on EHR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on EHR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on EHR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Smart pills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Smart pills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Altera Digital Health Inc

Exhibit 107: Altera Digital Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Altera Digital Health Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Altera Digital Health Inc - Key offerings

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 118: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 129: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 130: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 132: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 139: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 140: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 142: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

