Smart Hemp™ CBD Debuts Premium Hemp Oil Products Specially Formulated for Pets

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Hemp™ CBD is introducing a new line of premium-quality Cannibidiol (CBD) hemp oil products specifically formulated for pets. Developed under the direction of a veterinarian, these products can provide everyday healthful benefits and help relieve specific symptoms such as: anxiety, loss of appetite, aggressive behavior, allergies, inflammation, seizures and arthritis. A clinical trial study conducted at Cornell University found that CBD is safe and effective for treating pain in dogs with osteoarthritis.

Smart Hemp™ CBD is a new line of premium-quality hemp oil products specifically formulated for pets.

The company will debut its products at the vendor show during the Minneapolis Kennel Club Dog Show, Nov. 17-18 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn. The products are also available online at MySmartHempCBD.com.

Smart Hemp CBD Founder Bill Hansen used CBD to help slow the progression of his Parkinson's disease and found that it worked. When his family dog was battling cancer and showing signs of old age, Hansen discovered that there was a lack of such products formulated for pets. He got to work developing a line of CBD products for use by pet lovers like him.

"When considering CBD products for my four-legged friend, my most important considerations were safety, quality and consistency," said Hansen. "Our Smart Hemp CBD products are veterinarian formulated and sourced from carefully screened suppliers that meet or exceed U.S.D.A. standards. We only use the highest-quality ingredients that have been tested to assure that they contain no pesticides, artificial chemicals or other contaminants."

Smart Hemp CBD products contain no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the principal psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana, so pets taking the products do not get "high." CBD products can be legally purchased in all 50 states.

Smart Hemp CBD products come in a variety of formulations, including:

Topical balms for rashes and itching

Soft bites/chews for dogs

Soft-gel capsules that can be mixed with food or wrapped inside a treat

Powdered hemp meal supplements that can be mixed with food

Hemp oil drops (tinctures) that can be administered under a pet's tongue or by mixing it with food

Hemp meal pellets for horses

Serving sizes vary based on the specific product and the pet's weight. Detailed serving information is provided on product labels and the company website.

How Do Smart Hemp CBD Products Work?

Smart Hemp CBD products contain CBD from the hemp plant, which supports a pet's endocannabinoid system, or ECS, according to scientists. The ECS system is found in all mammals and includes cellular receptors located throughout your pet's body. It helps regulate every biological system, including neurological, cardiovascular, digestive and immune systems. Scientists have found that CBD mimics other naturally occurring chemicals that bind to these receptors helping to keep a pet's body in dynamic equilibrium.

Smart Hemp™ CBD provides premium quality Cannabidiol (CBD) hemp-oil products for pets. Smart Hemp CBD products are all natural and meet or exceed U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. They are veterinarian formulated to help provide healthful benefits, are 100 percent THC free, and have been tested to assure that they contain no pesticides, artificial chemicals or other contaminants. Learn more by visiting MySmartHempCBD.com.

Media Contacts:

Peridot Group

Kristi Arndt: 763-782-0265/cell, 612-803-0861

204552@email4pr.com

Dennis Stauffer: 612-619-0694

204552@email4pr.com

SOURCE Smart Hemp CBD

Related Links

https://mysmarthempcbd.com

