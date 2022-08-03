Smart Home Appliances Market: 32% of Growth to Originate from North America, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home appliances market estimates a market value of USD 34.31 Million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 15%. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart home appliances in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in the popularity and adoption of smart home technology, owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations and standards related to energy usage will facilitate the smart home appliances market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Home Appliances Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Smart Home Appliances Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the smart home appliances market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Smart washing machines and dryers, Smart air conditioners, Smart refrigerators, Smart microwave ovens, and Smart dishwashers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The smart home appliances market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the increase in preference by consumers for the purchase of smart home appliances owing to growing urbanization, increasing middle-class income population, and the rapid growth of developing countries.

Smart Home Appliances Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the global smart home appliances market growth is product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design .

. Smart home appliances are equipped with cameras, sensors, and connectivity features to enable remote monitoring and control. For instance, Samsung Electronics offers a Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Recessed Handles. Many smart home appliances can shop online without any intervention from the end-users.

For instance, a smart refrigerator can automatically replenish the supply. Samsung Electronics smart refrigerators can order food through their grocery shopping partner Instacart. Similarly, a smart washing machine can place an order for fabric softeners and washing powder. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.31 Million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Vivint Smart Home Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

