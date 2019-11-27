Smart Home Data Security & Privacy Trends Report 2019: User Experiences, Technologies, Marketing & Sales Channels
Nov 27, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trends in Smart Home Data Security and Privacy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connectivity in the home and the addition of connected devices continue to expand year-over-year, with consumers now owning an average of more than eight connected CE products in their home. The increasing levels of connectivity in consumers' lives provide easy targets for hackers and present security and privacy concerns for consumers.
This report examines the challenges in securing the smart home and new opportunities for security solution providers. The report also assesses common and potential attacks in the connected landscape as new connected solutions, such as 5G technologies, are implemented.
It profiles companies offering data security solutions for the connected home and product and service providers who are leading the way on securing the smart home.
Key Topics Covered
Research Objectives
- Research Approach
- Companies Interviewed or Researched
Executive Summary
- Industry Insight
- Data Security & Privacy Trends - User Experiences
- Data Security & Privacy Trends - Technologies
- Data Security & Privacy Trends - Marketing & Sales Channels
- Connected Home Data Security and Privacy Ecosystem
- Key Findings and Recommendations
Defining Data Security and Privacy
- Data Security vs. Data Privacy
- Trade-offs for Consumers
- Classification of Data Security and Privacy Attacks
- Targets and Objectives of Data Security/Privacy Attacks
- Direct and Indirect Attacks
- Privacy Vulnerabilities
Consumer Insights
- Security/Privacy Concern and Problems (Q4/18)
- Consumer Concerns on Security/Privacy Issues (Q4/18)
- Actions Taken to Prevent Unauthorized Access to Devices (Q4/18)
- Smart Home Devices: Purchase Inhibitors (Q4/18)
- Appeal of Cybersecurity Services (Q4/18)
- Appeal of Cybersecurity Services by Introduction Text (Q4/18)
- Desirability of Cybersecurity Services (Q4/18)
- Preferred Provider of Cybersecurity Services (Q4/18)
Data Breach Incidences and Vulnerabilities
- Status of Data Breaches in Connected Homes
- The 2016 Mirai Attack by Exploiting Default Username/Password
- The 2017 Fish Tank Attack Showed Much Bigger Lateral Damages
- The 2019 Nest Cam Hacking due to Credit Stuffing Attacks
- Supporting Consumers: An Academic Study on Privacy Vulnerabilities in Smart Home
- Turning Data Attacks into Physical Attacks
- Data Privacy/Security Ecosystem Opportunities for Action
Regulatory Analysis on Data Security and Privacy
- Legislations on Smart Home Data Security and Privacy
- Leading Legislation: The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- GDPR: The Smart Home Manufacturers Respond
- Data Protection Laws in the US
- Passed and Pending US Regulations and Standards
- Federal Standards: Defining Cybersecurity and Privacy Risks for Organizations
- Federal Standards: IoT Device Manufacturers
- Pending Federal Legislation: IoT Device Manufacturers Selling to Government
- State Legislation: California SB-327 Information Privacy: Connected Devices 2018
- State Legislation: CCPA Affects Businesses Using Consumer Data
- CCPA vs. GDPR - Summary
- CCPA vs. GDPR - Details
- Cybersecurity Impacts: Brand Perception and Fines
Business Models and Services
- Business Models in Smart Home Data Security and Privacy
- Interest in Security/Privacy Services (Q4/18)
- A Taxonomy of Cybersecurity Solutions
- B2C Business Model by Smart Home Service Provider
- B2C Business Model by Broadband Service Provider
- B2B Business Models
- B2C and B2B Example: F-Secure
- Business Models: B2B + B2B2C
- CUJO AI Security Profile
- CUJO AI: Unique Advantages
- The Public/Private Partnership Model
Technology Opportunities
- Technologies to Protect Data Security and Privacy in Smart Home
- Tradeoff between Security and Convenience: TFA and MFA
- Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PET)
- Typical Privacy Enhancing Technologies
- AI and ML Become Essential for Cybersecurity
- Where and How to Apply AI/ML in Cybersecurity
- Example: Cybersecurity AI Platform
- Privacy by Design (PbD)
- Impact of 5G to Smart Home Data Security and Privacy
Appendix
- Glossary of Security Threats
- Definition of Adversary/Threat Model
- Capability Levels of Adversary & Threat Models
Companies Mentioned
- Cujo AI
- F-Secure
- Firedome
- Comscope
- Control 4
- Comcast
- Nest
- Vivent
- Philips
- Yeelight
- Ring
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z78e2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article