Smart Home Industry Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Analysis of Approx 25 Vendors

Feb 25, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart home market is poised to grow by USD 65.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on the global smart home market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies.In addition, growing consumer interest in home automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart home market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies growing consumer interest in home automation as the prime reasons driving the global smart home market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart home market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Allegion PLC, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Allegion PLC
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
