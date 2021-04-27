Smart Home Market in the US | $ 15.23 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the wireless segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising need for energy conservation is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation. However, an increase in interoperability issues might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Wireless Router Market - Global wireless router market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Smart Lock Market - Global smart lock market is segmented by end-user (residential and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the growing consumer interest in home automation will offer immense growth opportunities, an increase in interoperability issues is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart home market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smart Home Market in the US is segmented as below:

Technology

Wireless



Wired

Application

Home Entertainment



Smart Appliances



Energy Management



Lighting Control And HVAC



Safety And Security System

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart home market in us report covers the following areas:

Smart Home Market Size in US

Smart Home MarketTrends in US

Smart Home Market Industry Analysis in US

This study identifies the rising need for energy conservation as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Home Market in US growth during the next few years.

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the smart home market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home market in us across US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lighting control and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Allegion Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

