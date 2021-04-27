Smart Home Market in the US | $ 15.23 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Apr 27, 2021, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the smart home market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 15.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the wireless segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising need for energy conservation is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation. However, an increase in interoperability issues might challenge growth.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Wireless Router Market - Global wireless router market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Lock Market - Global smart lock market is segmented by end-user (residential and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the growing consumer interest in home automation will offer immense growth opportunities, an increase in interoperability issues is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart home market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smart Home Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wireless
- Wired
- Application
- Home Entertainment
- Smart Appliances
- Energy Management
- Lighting Control And HVAC
- Safety And Security System
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70543
Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart home market in us report covers the following areas:
- Smart Home Market Size in US
- Smart Home MarketTrends in US
- Smart Home Market Industry Analysis in US
This study identifies the rising need for energy conservation as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Home Market in US growth during the next few years.
Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the smart home market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart home market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart home market in us across US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lighting control and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Allegion Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-home-market-in-us-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article