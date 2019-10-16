Smart Home Market Report 2019 - Global Forecast to 2025: Acceptance of Partial Automation & Company Collaboration for Better Interconnectivity Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to reach $144 billion by 2025.

A smart home is a suitable home system where appliances and devices can be remotely controlled from any internet-connected place in the world using a smartphone or any other networked devices.



Security & monitoring system segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global smart home market in 2019 and expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, mainly due to rising sense of security and safety for remote monitoring of domestic facilities among consumers across the globe.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global smart home market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its open-minded approach towards smart technologies and the presence of majority of established smart home players and start-ups.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Sense of Home Safety and Security

4.2.1.2. Consistent Proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.1.3. Need for Attaining Better Energy Efficiency

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Consumer Hesitance in Technology Acceptance

4.2.2.2. High Cost of Procurement

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Region of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

4.2.3.2. Complete Flexibility & Customization to Consumer

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Issues Associated with Data Privacy and Security

4.2.4.2. Compatibility Concerns with Old infrastructure

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Acceptance of Partial Automation

4.2.5.2. Company Collaboration for Better Interconnectivity



5. Smart Home Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Product Type

5.2.1. Smart Lighting Systems

5.2.2. Smart Speakers

5.2.3. Smart HVAC Control

5.2.3.1. Smart thermostats

5.2.3.2. Smart Vents

5.2.3.3. Smart Air Conditioning

5.2.4. Security & Monitoring Systems

5.2.4.1. Security Cameras

5.2.4.2. Interface

5.2.4.3. Smart Locks & Access Control

5.2.5. Smart Entertainment Systems

5.2.6. Home Appliances

5.2.6.1. Smart Washing Machines

5.2.6.2. Smart Water Heaters

5.2.6.3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

5.2.7. Smart Kitchen Appliances

5.2.8. Smart Home Healthcare Systems

5.2.9. Smart Furniture

5.2.10. Smart Sofas and Recliners

5.2.11. Smart Tables & Desks



6. Smart Home Market, by Protocols & Standards

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wired Protocols

6.2.1. UPB

6.2.2. X10

6.2.3. Bacnet

6.2.4. LonWorks

6.2.5. Dali

6.2.6. Modbus

6.2.7. Ethernet

6.2.8. KNX

6.3. Wireless Protocols

6.3.1. Zigbee

6.3.2. Wi-Fi

6.3.3. Bluetooth

6.3.4. Z-Wave

6.3.5. Enocean

6.3.6. Thread

6.4. Hybrid Protocols

6.4.1. Insteon

6.4.2. C-Bus



7. Smart Home Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. New Product Launches

8.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

8.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

8.4. Expansion



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Google LLC

9.2. Apple Inc.

9.3. Siemens AG

9.4. Amazon Inc.

9.5. United Technologies Corporation

9.6. Samsung

9.7. Honeywell international Inc.

9.8. Johnson Controls international Plc

9.9. Schneider Electric SE

9.10. LG Electronics Inc.

9.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.12. ABB Ltd.

9.13. ASSA ABLOY AB

9.14. General Electric Company

9.15. Legrand S.A.

9.16. Sony Corporation



