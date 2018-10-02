LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home Opportunity Assessment for Telcos



Summary

Diverse range of available smart home solutions translates into a variety of potential opportunities for telcos.However, a common limitation across all smart home segments is that telcos often have limited internal capabilities to offer smart home solutions, and so vendor partnerships will be required.



Conversely, telcos have existing billing and customer relationships with the household that can be leveraged to sell smart home solutions.



There isn't a single ubiquitous smart home opportunity for telcos due to the large variety of smart home solutions. Rather, there are numerous different solutions that can be capitalized on, each requiring a tailored approach as part of an overarching smart home strategy.



Telcos have perceived the need to expand their portfolio beyond connectivity to monetize on the growing smart home opportunity.Telcos are trying to identify key opportunities in the smart security, smart entertainment, smart heating & cooling, smart lighting & appliances, smart health & wellbeing, and smart robot solutions segments



"Smart Home Opportunity Assessment for Telcos", a research report, examines the smart home opportunity for telcos.



Leveraging primary and secondary research, the report provides an overview of the type of smart home solutions available and assessment of the opportunities for telco in each smart home segment.



The report specially -

- Provides Assessment of telco opportunities in smart security, smart entertainment, smart heating & cooling, smart lighting & appliances, smart health & wellbeing, and smart robot solutions.

- Highlights set of key findings, critical considerations, and recommendations for telcos pursuing the smart home opportunity.



Companies Mentioned: Alarm.com, LG, Aeolus, Samsung, Microsoft, Softbank,ADT, Nest, Alula, Carrier, T elefonica, Philips, Orange, Fitbit, Samsung, Appello, Google, Roomba, Amazon, Jibo.



Scope

- There is a variety of telco opportunities in the smart home market.

- There isn't a single ubiquitous smart home opportunity for telcos due to the large variety of smart home solutions.

- Rather, there are numerous different solutions that can be provided each requiring a tailored strategy. A large number of telcos have no smart home offering.



Reasons to buy

- This Global Outlook report provides an assessment of the smart home opportunities for telcos to help executives understand market dynamics, formulate effective product development plans, optimize resource allocation, and return on investment.

- The report discusses opportunities in the smart home market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the different approaches that telcos are adopting to foster their presence within the smart home value chain and ecosystem.



