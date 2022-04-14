Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market to grow by USD 69.7 mn | Product Innovation in Terms of Technology, Performance, Features, and Design to Drive Growth |Technavio

View the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Smart weather stations and Smart rain gauge), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market: Driver and Challenge

Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is driving the growth of the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market. Vendors are focusing on technological innovations to enhance the functionality of smart products. Consumers are interested in the concept of controlling home products through the internet and smartphones. For instance, NETATMO personal weather station comes with two main sensor units to measure the weather conditions outside and the environment within the home. Users can have a direct overview of data such as outdoor temperature, outdoor relative humidity, and others on smartphones. These innovations are driving the market growth.

High prices limiting consumer adoption in the mass segment are challenging the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market growth. This segment is highly price-sensitive, as the consumers opt for traditional alternatives instead of advanced and smart devices. The inclusion of overhead costs makes smart home weather stations and rain gauge devices unaffordable for the mass segment. These costs include installation costs, internet charges, and other smart home setup and installation of devices.

Major Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Companies:

ARCHOS SA

BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro

BloomSky Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Chaney Instrument Co.

Davis Instruments Corp.

Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica

Headwind Consumer Products

Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

Kkmoon SA

La Crosse Technology Ltd.

Legrand SA

Nielsen Kellerman Co.

Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd.

Popp and Co.

SPI Home

The Wind and Weather Inc.

ThermoPro

WeatherFlow Inc.

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Smart weather stations - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart rain gauge - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market?

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 69.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARCHOS SA, BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro, BloomSky Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Chaney Instrument Co., Davis Instruments Corp., Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica, Headwind Consumer Products, Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Kkmoon SA, La Crosse Technology Ltd., Legrand SA, Nielsen Kellerman Co., Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd., Popp and Co., SPI Home, The Wind and Weather Inc., ThermoPro, and WeatherFlow Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

