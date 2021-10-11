Smart Horizons Career Online Education Applauds the Florida Legislature for Funding Scholarships to Help Adults Earn High School Diplomas

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education applauds the Florida Legislature for funding scholarships so adult Floridians can earn an accredited private high school diploma online with Career Online High School through their local public library. 2.5 million Floridians 25 and older do not have a high school diploma, according to the 2019 U.S. Census.

"I'm grateful to the Legislature for funding scholarships that can turn people's lives around," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education. "76% of our graduates have pursued or plan to pursue postsecondary education. Career Online High School provides a flexible, online learning experience, and adults who want to know more can contact their local library."

Individuals with a high school diploma earn $8,424 more a year and approximately $250,000 more during a lifetime than those without one, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Current Population Survey.

"Career Online High School is a great way for adults to earn their high school diplomas while working around their busy schedules," said Representative Scott Plakon, who sponsored House Bill 3787, which included this funding.

The Florida Legislature and Governor approved $700,000 for Career Online High School, which is administered through partnerships with public libraries throughout the state. Currently, more than 25 libraries throughout Florida are participating.

Anyone who is interested in finding out whether they are eligible for a scholarship through a public library near them should visit FL.CareerOnlineHS.org to complete a brief survey.

Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited private high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training in nine fields.

About Career Online High School

Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Founded in 2009, SHCOE offers online high school diploma programs designed to re-engage adults and older youth in the educational system and prepare them for the workplace or postsecondary education. The high school program includes a vocational certificate in career pathways such as home care professional, child care, office management, security professional, commercial driving, retail customer service, food services, hospitality, and general career preparation. More than 1,800 public libraries offer scholarships for the program. For more information, visit shcoe.org .

