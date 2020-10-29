Smart Inhalers Markets, 2025 - Inhibiting Factors and Impact of COVID-19 Shaping the Global Market
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Inhalers Market Research Report by Product Type, by Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to grow from USD 103.53 Million in 2019 to USD 248.22 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.68%.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Inhalers Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Inhalers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Inhalers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Inhalers Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Outlook
3.2. Product Type Outlook
3.3. Indication Outlook
3.4. Distribution Channel Outlook
3.5. Geography Outlook
3.6. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Smart Inhalers Market, By Geography
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of people suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of digitally-improved products
5.1.1.3. Digital Health partnerships between smart inhaler manufacturers and software companies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited availability of smart inhalers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in smart inhaler devices and systems
5.1.3.2. Growth opportunities in developing regions
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Higher cost associated with the development of smart inhalers
5.1.4.2. Lack of reimbursement for smart inhalers
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6.3. Client Customizations
6.3.1. Respiratory Disorders Epidemiological Data
6.3.2. Pricing Analysis & Trend
7. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Inhalers
7.2.1. Dry Powder Inhalers
7.2.2. Metered Dose Inhalers
7.3. Nebulizers
8. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Indication
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Asthma
8.3. COPD
9. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hospital Pharmacies
9.3. Online Pharmacies
9.4. Retail Pharmacies
10. Americas Smart Inhalers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Smart Inhalers Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. South Korea
11.10. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Inhalers Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. 3M Company
14.2. Adherium Limited
14.3. AstraZeneca plc
14.4. Boehringer Ingelheim group
14.5. Cohero Health, Inc.
14.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc
14.7. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
14.8. Novartis International AG
14.9. OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V
14.10. OPKO Health, Inc.
14.11. PARI GmbH
14.12. ResMed Inc
14.13. Sensirion AG Switzerland
14.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
14.15. Vectura Group plc
