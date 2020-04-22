Smart Kettle Market Size Worth $968.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 19.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart kettle market size is expected to reach USD 968.5 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increasing penetration of IoT (Internet of Things) and voice-enabled devices. With the rapid technological upgradation, rise in the emergence of smart technologies, and launch of voice assistance devices like Amazon Echo and Google home appliances are considered to be the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition, these appliances are equipped with high intelligence sensors and can be operated remotely from android or iOS systems of smartphones or tablets. Growing trend of connected devices in small kitchen appliances is also expected to propel the market in the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, voice-enabled based as a technology is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast years

1200-1800 W range in power rating segment is expected to grow fastest with CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period

Europe is one of the fastest growing regions and it is growing at a significant rate of 19.7% CAGR due to growing number of the smart homes and advanced lifestyle standards especially in U.K. and Germany

Some of the major companies in the smart kettle market areBreville Group Limited; Smarter Applications Ltd.; AEG, Fellow Industries, Inc.; Xiaomi; Brewista, Inc.; Sage Appliances; and AppKettle.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Smart Kettle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Voice-enabled), By Power Rating (Upto 1200 W, 1200-1800 W, 1800-3000 W), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-kettles-market

The Bluetooth technology segment accounted for more than 30.0% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. With new innovations in smart mers to look for high quality and multi-functioned smart kettles. It is typically available in power ratings ranging from 1200 W to 3000 W. High energy saving efficiency and remote controlling access via IoT environment are some of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of smart kettles.

Asia Pacific dominated the smart kettle market in 2019 and accounted for more than 36.0% of the total market share owing to rapid lifestyle changes, improving disposable income, and healthy economic growth. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing countries in the regional market. Increasing proliferation of smart technologies such as IoT solutions, AI, and voice-enabled services is expected to further drive the market in the region. Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of matured economies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart kettle market on the basis of technology, power rating, and region:

Smart Kettles Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



Voice-enabled



Others

Smart Kettles Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Up to 1200 W



1200-1800 W



1800-3000 W

Smart Kettles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Electronic & Electrical Industry, by Grand View Research:

Water Flosser Market – Water flosser can be used to effectively clean dental implants, crowns, bridges, and veneers. Rising awareness about oral care will boost the product demand in the market.

Coffee Machine Market – Increased consumption of coffee in Asian countries is one of the key factors driving the coffee machine market growth.

Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Rising instances of temporary and permanent mobility impairment, growing geriatric population, and obese individuals who cannot participate in activities that demand smooth movement are driving the demand for robotic wheelchairs.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.