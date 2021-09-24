Smart Kitchen Appliance Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 24, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The smart kitchen appliance market is poised to grow by $ 9.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period.
The smart kitchen appliance market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for premium, and innovative appliances.
The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented by Product (Smart large cooking appliance, Smart refrigerator, Smart small cooking appliance, and Smart dishwasher), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart kitchen appliance market covers the following areas:
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Sizing
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Forecast
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB Electrolux
- Breville USA Inc.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sub-Zero Group Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Breville USA Inc.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sub-Zero Group Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
