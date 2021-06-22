Smart Kitchen Appliance Market to grow by USD 9.40 billion during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Factors such as the growing demand for premium, innovative appliances, the increasing adoption of smart connected home systems, and the ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented as below:

Product

Smart Large Cooking Appliance



Smart Refrigerator



Smart Small Cooking Appliance



Smart Dishwasher

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart kitchen appliance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market size

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market trends

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market industry analysis

Growing demand for premium, innovative appliances is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of installation may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart kitchen appliance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart kitchen appliance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart kitchen appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart kitchen appliance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sub-Zero Group Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

