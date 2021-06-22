Smart Kitchen Appliance Market to grow by USD 9.40 billion during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 22, 2021, 22:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart kitchen appliance market is set to grow by USD 9.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Factors such as the growing demand for premium, innovative appliances, the increasing adoption of smart connected home systems, and the ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Smart Large Cooking Appliance
- Smart Refrigerator
- Smart Small Cooking Appliance
- Smart Dishwasher
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43951
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the smart kitchen appliance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market size
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market trends
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market industry analysis
Growing demand for premium, innovative appliances is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of installation may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart kitchen appliance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart kitchen appliance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart kitchen appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart kitchen appliance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Dishwasher Market- The dishwasher market is segmented by product (freestanding dishwasher and built-in dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automatic Espresso Machines Market- The automatic espresso machines market is segmented by product (fully automatic and semi-automatic) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Breville USA Inc.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sub-Zero Group Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliance-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article