Smart Learning (Enterprise & Academic) Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Learning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Learning market accounted for $19.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $82.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.



While the factors like rising demand for elearning solutions and increasing demand for connected devices in education system are driving the growth of the market. However, high costs of producing elearning content is hampering market growth.



Based on Learning Mode, Asynchronous learning segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is carrying out online as well as offline learning and convenience of time and flexible access to econtent. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to high demand in emerging countries such as US & Canada. US government initiatives and investments in the education sector and increasing adoption of digital technologies in Canada are driving the region in this market.



Some of the key players in Global Smart Learning market include Blackboard, IBM, Samsung, SMART Technologies, Adobe, Saba Software, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, BenQ, Huawei, D2L, Newrow, McGraw-Hill, Alphabet, Ellucian and Cisco.



