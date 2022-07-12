Smart Locker Pioneer, Luxer One, Delivers Its 200 Millionth Package

The California-based contactless smart locker innovator announces the first-of-its-kind milestone in United States package delivery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 18 months after marking its industry-leading 100 millionth package delivered to its smart lockers, Luxer One, the California-based innovator of smart contactless locker technology, is the first company in the sector to reach 200 million deliveries to its lockers.

In addition to food and packages, U.S.-based consumers have had everything from legal paperwork and purchases to library materials and laptops delivered to Luxer One lockers. Some of the biggest names in retail are helping Luxer One reach such delivery heights, including Best Buy, Macy's, UPS stores, and Foot Locker. Luxer One lockers also are trusted by more than 5,000 multifamily locations, businesses, libraries, and schools across the country – including several California State University campuses.

Since 2012, Luxer One has produced tens of thousands of lockers, but the pandemic helped make them essential to people's daily lives, allowing consumers to receive goods and services while staying socially distanced and quarantined. Before 2020, contactless delivery was a term only used in small niches of Big-box retail to save staff hours. Since then, consumers can order something online and pick it up through an app-connected locker system installed at the front of the store rather than at the customer service desk.

Today, smart locker use and popularity continue to grow – because, in part, of changing purchasing patterns brought on by the pandemic. "COVID-19 was a boon for our business, but Luxer One continues to grow because our solutions and service are first-rate, cutting edge, and always available," said Josh Middlebrooks, president of Luxer One.

"Over the last two years, Luxer One has gone from primarily serving package management for condominium and multifamily locations to being a leader in last-mile and package delivery for some of the biggest names in retail. Today, we are more broadly serving the education and government sectors, and we will continue to expand exponentially with new partnerships and product offerings," Middlebrooks added.

Luxer One's expanded product lineup includes three new innovative options, including:

Luxer Liaison — a newly-developed program that provides effortless package management for high-volume properties. With package volume up nearly 40% from 2020, some properties need extra help to keep packages flowing. Luxer Liaisons facilitates this through a value-added service. Luxer Liaisons are dedicated onsite package experts who become an extended part of the property management team. They can help with:

Proactive system management: Regular audits, room organization, scanning undelivered packages.

Door-to-door delivery: Oversized/overflow packages directly to residents.

Onsite fast lane support: Issues go to the front of Luxer One queue

Carrier training: Improve delivery success rates

LuxerLens — a state-of-the-art offering to improve package delivery speed. LuxerLens uses optical character recognition (OCR) technology to capture package labels and translate the images to automatically match up with a delivery address in Luxer One's resident database. The photos of every package label can then be saved to confirm proper delivery and read that text to ensure 100% delivery accuracy. As a result, the entire process of delivery now only takes five seconds.

Rear-loading smart lockers — explicitly designed to serve retailers of all sizes, these lockers provide retailers and consumers with an unprecedented level of convenience for package and product delivery and improve security by keeping associates from ever leaving the store to deliver products and eliminating the need for customers having to enter the retail location.

In addition to multifamily locations, Luxer One's lockers are currently used at more than 1,700 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Luxer One has earned a 98% customer satisfaction rating throughout the last decade from consumers interacting with their product.

Luxer One introduced high-quality, smart locker systems for package management more than a decade ago. They also developed the industry's first-ever iOS software for smart lockers. Today, they are considered the go-to smart locker for quality, aesthetics, and ease of use. A basic Luxer locker system can be installed anywhere in the United States in just a few days, and various payment options make them as affordable as $249 per month.

To learn more about Luxer One, visit https://www.luxerone.com/ .

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. More than 200 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com.

