Smart Manufacturing Market to Hit $787.54 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart manufacturing market size is predicted to hit USD 787.54 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030, based on a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market is popularly known as industry 4.0 as the advancement and integration of manufacturing with technology and automation processes in manufacturing is driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and real-time data. It is focused on combining innovation and efficiency as production processes grow faster.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Industrial 4.0 has been helping to transform the market from acquiring legacy systems to smart components and sophisticated equipment to the development of digital factories, and later, to the ecosystem of plants and connected businesses.

Based on the technology segment, the 3D Printing type of smart manufacturing is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period due to the rise in the usage of 3D animation in the production of spare parts.

The software segment is poised to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The advent of analytics and AI-driven systems is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region contributed the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the constant advancements in automation and reducing dependency on other nations for an in-house manufacturing facility.

Read 300-page full market research report, "Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Technology (Product Lifecycle Management, 3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The industry is intended to adopt smart production methods across various domains. The need to increase productivity and improve the visibility of the entire system are two major factors driving the market growth. The proliferation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to create challenges in controlling large amounts of data and accessing data and hence participants can opt for self-study programs and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to avoid challenges. However, with increasing reliance on data, the industry aims to prevent contact with processes from preventing unintended issues. An essential aspect of the industry is the need to integrate various technologies such as intelligent sensors, robots, and cloud computing. Digital development has created the opportunity to use integrated technologies to achieve measurable results. Simulation, 3D printing, and network technology development have made the market a promising investment center for technology developers and users.

Several countries around the world imposed strict closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with severe restrictions and safety measures. Leading companies that produce smart devices started using IoT deployment, statistics, and AI-based digital platforms to reduce the need for human interaction. In addition, reduced efficiency in production lines due to social isolation processes is also strengthened with the help of automated solutions, thereby reducing employee involvement in production processes.

While established retailers are pushing their technology harder in new fields and operating environments, the barriers to entry are declining rapidly. These trends have led to an increase in competition among retailers, thus, leading to the introduction of fictional business models as advanced products. Buyers are experiencing a paradigm shift and focus on ordering rather than production to sell stock. These circumstances are expected to drive a comprehensive overhaul of production business models. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing market based on component, technology, end-use, and region:

Smart Manufacturing Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Manufacturing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Machine Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Controller

Enterprise Resource Planning

SCADA

Discrete Control Systems

Human Machine Interface

Machine Vision

3D Printing

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Asset Management

Smart Manufacturing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

Smart Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

List of Key Players in Smart Manufacturing Market

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

General Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc UK Limited

