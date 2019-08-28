Smart Materials Market to Attract Huge Investments Towards R&D Activities Leading to Further Innovation | Key Players Analysed - AI Technology, Inc., AMETEK, APC International Ltd., ATI, & Admedes GmbH: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Materials Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Smart materials, also known as responsive materials that are specially designed having numerous properties and can be controlled by some external stimuli such as pH, chemical compounds, temperature, magnetic or electric fields and moisture. The Smart Materials market has been gaining immense traction because, there is a huge demand for smart products by the older population. These products help in reducing the daily routine intricacies to make it easier for the older people. Apart from this, the market has witnessed a constant progress in its manufacturing process that triggers the adoption of smart materials. Moreover, the government is coming up with strong incentive programs to encourage the industries for utilization of smart materials. Thus, these are some of the major dynamics that are helping the smart materials market to grow rapidly in the current scenario.

Looking at the market's enormous hype, existing, as well as new investors, have started investing tremendously in the R&D activities of this market and this will also encourage the manufacturers to come up with some intense innovations. Thus, the smart materials market will foresee an enormous development in the near future. The smart materials market is segmented based on product (biomimetic materials, piezo-electric materials, thermally responsive materials, smart fluids, smart hydrogels); by application (transducers, actuators & motors, sensors, structural materials, coatings); by end-user (industrial, defense & aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share and was the leading region in the global market, owing to huge demand for smart actuators & motors in the industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and aerospace. Followed by this, Europe will foresee a tremendous rise and will hold the second largest share due to the vast research activities that are supported by the government. Along with these two regions, Asia Pacific is also expected to project a noticeable growth over the forecast period. In the near future, smart materials market will continue to come up with some extraordinary product innovations to attract new consumers and investors, for them to continue the domination.

Some of the prominent key players profiled in the smart materials market report AI Technology, Inc., AMETEK, APC International Ltd., ATI, Admedes GmbH, Advanced Materials Development LLC, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Arkema SA, Cedrat Technologies SA, Channel Technologies Group, LLC, Climator Sweden AB, Confluent Medical Technologies, Croda International PLC, Dynalloy, Inc., Euroflex GmbH, Fine Tubes Ltd, Fort Wayne Metals, Inc., G&S Titanium, G.RAU GmbH & Co., KG., GE Aviation, General Dynamics (GD) Land Systems, Harris Corporation, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.,

Some of the two-tier key players include International Titanium Association, Johnson Matthey Piezo Products GmbH, KYOCERA Corporation, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), Kyocera Corporation, Metalwerks Pmd, Inc., Metglas, Inc., Midé Technology Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Noliac A/S, Peier Tech, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Inc., Phase Change Material Products, Ltd., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co., KG., Piezo Kinetics, Inc., Qortek, Inc., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, SAES Getters SpA, SASOL Chemicals, Smart Material Corporation, Solvay SA, Superior Tube, Tsingshan Group and Ultimate Niti Technologies, Inc. All the leading companies are including merger and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures to enhance the growth of the Smart Materials market efficiently.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Smart Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CeramTec

Kyocera Corporation

LORD Corporation

Fine Tubes Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Smart Material Corporation

Noliac A/S

APC International, Ltd.

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

Harris Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Piezoelectric

Shape Memory Alloys

Electrostrictive

Magnetostrictive

Electrochromic

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Materials for each application, including

Actuators & Motors

Transducers

Sensors

Structural Materials

Others

