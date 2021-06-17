Smart Meter Launches Cellular-Enabled iScale, Further Expanding the SmartRPM Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, announced today the launch of iScale™, a cellular-connected body weight scale. This addition further expands its suite of healthcare products, which include iGlucose® for diabetes monitoring and iBloodPressure™ for hypertension management, to enhance traditional chronic condition management.

To address the growing number of patients with obesity, pre-diabetes, congestive heart failure, hypertension, and post-acute care management needs, Smart Meter is expanding its product offerings for healthcare providers by allowing them to track a key metric that is often associated with these health issues – body weight. Obesity, hypertension, and diabetes are estimated to affect 200 million lives, over 60% of the US population, and the costs to manage these conditions are expected to hit $490 billion by 2024, making innovative interventions critical. Patients with one of these conditions often face multiple co-morbidities, making it even more imperative to track data and manage daily. By delivering cellular-connected products with real-time data transmission, Smart Meter is now a one-stop shop for enabling remote patient monitoring, population management, telehealth, and home care.

"Due to COVID-19, the healthcare industry now recognizes that remote patient monitoring is improving physician practice efficiency and patient care," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "As more providers and patients seek solutions to keep them on track and adhere more closely to their doctors' recommendations, we are thrilled to launch iScale. This simple, yet effective device is another tool to help physicians have real-time data to intervene in patient care between visits. They can now see a bigger picture of their patients' health."

Smart Meter's iScale offers distinctive built-in features, making it an advanced method for tracking body weight while providing a positive user experience.

Cellular connectivity – Instant and effortless data transmission

30% larger scale footprint – Better accuracy and patient safety

Four-inch LCD display – Better visibility for easy-to-read measurements

High-capacity measurements up to 551 pounds – Monitor more patients

According to Matt Ethington, CEO, ChronicCareIQ, "Clients have responded well to the iScale. A large healthcare system immediately pre-ordered hundreds for its patients. The larger size makes it attractive in avoiding fall risk for congestive heart failure and frail patients while feeling sturdy and robust for those under weight management. Our experience with Smart Meter and its other devices is that the data is reliably transmitted, and service has been excellent. We've evaluated other offerings, but iScale's connectivity and simplicity makes it optimal for most patients."

Unlike complicated and unreliable Bluetooth® technology, which require apps, uploads, and synching, Smart Meter's use of cellular-connected devices ensures healthcare providers and partners receive accurate, real-time, and dependable data, with no extra steps necessary. This is imperative for better patient engagement, ease of use and reliability of data transmission.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit: www.SmartMeterRPM.com/contact-us/



About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leader of cellular-enabled technologies including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, cloud platforms, data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM providers across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

