Smart Meter's iGlucose® Cellular Diabetes Care Solution Demonstrated to Help High-Risk Patients Lower HbA1c Levels in Howard University Clinical Study

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University, a premier research university in Washington, D.C., and Smart Meter, an innovative diabetes management data, technology and solutions company, today announced the results of a clinical study that monitored the impact to HbA1c levels as a result of using the iGlucose® Cellular Diabetes Care Solution. The study ending in December of 2018 included 41 participants, where 14 patients were identified as high risk entering the study with an A1C of over 9%. Focusing on those high-risk patients, 70 percent were able to lower their average A1C down by an average of 2.8 points.

Led by Dr. Gail L. Nunlee-Bland, MD, Howard University Diabetes Treatment Center, the study was designed to examine how connected health technology can be utilized to remotely monitor HbA1c levels and the specific role a cellular solution plays in identifying and improving the treatment of high-risk patients. By equipping each participant with the iGlucose Cellular Diabetes Care Solution for three months, the clinical team received real-time results each time a participant checked their blood and intervened when necessary. As a result, over 70 percent of participants required interventions prior to their next visit with some avoiding ER visits and hospital admittance, thus better managing healthcare costs while improving their overall diabetes care.

"The iGlucose solution proved to be an outstanding resource for my clinical team to enable greater insights into our patients' results between visits. Its cellular technology is able to provide real-time actionable data so I do not have to spend time downloading results or trying to counsel a patient without seeing their latest trends," said Dr. Gail L. Nunlee-Bland, MD, Howard University Diabetes Treatment Center. "Through this study, my team and I saw significant benefits to both the patients and our practice, and we look forward to expanding our use of the iGlucose Solution to additional patients."

Further supporting the importance of these findings is the 2018 American Diabetes Association presentation of the Venice Family Clinic Study by Mayer B. Davidson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Mellitus Health. In it he states, "Roughly half of people with diabetes also have comorbidities such as heart disease or kidney disease. Each one point drop in HbA1c reduces direct health care costs by an average of $1,347 per patient, per year." Evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites that studies in the United States and other countries have shown that controlling blood glucose benefits people with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Overall, for every 1.0-point reduction in A1C, the risk of developing eye, kidney, and nerve disease is reduced by 40 percent.

Following the Howard University study, a survey was also conducted to gain insights into patient perspectives and the benefits attributed to iGlucose's cellular technology including text reminders, instant logging of results and sharing data with loved ones. Of the survey group, 76 percent reported that iGlucose made it easier to share their testing data, 60 percent said they felt iGlucose was easier to use than the systems they previously used and 51 percent stated that it enabled them to review their testing trends more than they had done before. Dr. Nunlee-Bland elaborated, saying, "My patients love iGlucose! At the end of the study, they didn't want to give it back."

In terms of managing diabetes with others, 78 percent of respondents said that iGlucose facilitated more helpful discussions with their provider and 65 percent reported that they were having more helpful and supportive discussions with their families.

"By using iGlucose, Dr. Nunlee-Bland's team uncovered significant findings on how our cellular connected health technology can help in the management of HbA1c levels, deliver better care and improve patient outcomes," said Cliff McIntosh, CEO of Smart Meter. "This further demonstrates the importance of people with diabetes utilizing a convenient and affordable care management solution like iGlucose, which simultaneously empowers their healthcare professionals with consistent and real-time patient data."

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, over 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University visit www.howard.edu.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is an innovative diabetes management data, technology and solutions company that supports and enables connected health through the proactive management of diabetes. Its iGlucose Cellular Diabetes Care Solution provides a global level of simplified connectivity for the person with diabetes, the health care professional, payer and strategic partner. The iGlucose Solution starts with the iGlucose Cellular System, a simple, convenient and affordable way for people to test their blood and seamlessly record and share those results. The iGlucose Population Management Portal, is a powerful tool to review real-time data for clinicians and others managing populations for improved remote monitoring. An iGlucose API makes it easy to integrate the iGlucose data into any existing patient management or support platform. To learn more, visit www.iglucose.com or watch this short overview video. You can also follow us on Twitter at @iglucose, or LinkedIn at Smart Meter LLC.

SOURCE Smart Meter

Related Links

https://www.smartmetercorporation.com

