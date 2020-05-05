Smart Nanomaterials Market, 2029: Lucrative Opportunities in the Aviation and Marine Industry

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Nanomaterials Market: Focus on Type (Carbon-based, Metal-based, Polymeric), End-Use Industries, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Nanomaterials Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 33.32% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

North America dominated the global smart nanomaterials market with a share of 36.85% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is the most prominent region for the smart nanomaterials market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 as the country has received a large number of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the field of nanotechnology. The U.S. has initiated the $422 million NNI to promote R&D. In addition, the presence of various established and local players in the smart nanomaterials market makes it a highly fragmented market.



The smart nanomaterials market is currently witnessing a high growth rate, owing to the rapid advancements in the field of nanotechnology. The rapid pace of advancements in the field of nanotechnology has led advances in various industries, especially healthcare, where further research is being carried out for the growth of more advanced material for numerous disease diagnoses. Furthermore, increasing government support and funding has been sustaining growth.



However, expensive synthesis technology coupled with lack of skilled professionals are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for smart nanomaterials in the marine and the aviation industry is one of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global smart nanomaterials market in the coming five years.



Smart nanomaterials are promising scientific research products mainly due to their potential and promising applications in the medical and electronic field. In the coming years, smart nanomaterials are expected to be the material of choice in various end-use industries and are expected to play a crucial role in next-generation pharmaceutical technologies and devices.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and strength and weakness analysis. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, China, U.K., Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Some of the key players in the global smart nanomaterials market are Abbott, ANP Co., LTD, Akzo Nobel N.V., Bayer AG, BASF SE, Clariant, Donaldson Company, Inc., JM Material Technology, Inc., Nanologica, Nanogate, NanoBeauty, OPTINANOPRO, The Nano Gard L.L.C., and Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered



What are the major trends in the global smart nanomaterials market across different regions?

Which type segment should a new company in the market focus on, to stay ahead of its competition?

How should the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the global smart nanomaterials market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global smart nanomaterials market?

Which segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global smart nanomaterials market during 2019-2029?

Which are the key end-user industries which experienced high demand in 2018, and which are the key industry areas which should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of smart nanomaterials during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the global smart nanomaterials market? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of smart nanomaterials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2029?

What key consumption patterns of smart nanomaterials are anticipated across different end-use industry in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rapid Pace of Advancements in the Field of Healthcare for Nanotechnology

1.1.2 Increased Government Support and Funding for R&D

1.1.3 Growing Emphasis for Energy Storage

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Problems with Toxicity and Environmental Effects of Smart Nanomaterials

1.2.2 Expensive Synthesis Technology Coupled with Lack of Skilled Professionals

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Opportunities for Smart Nanomaterials in the Aviation and Marine Industry

1.4 Market Challenges

1.4.1 Inability to Produce High-Quality Graphene on a Large Scale



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Contract and Agreements

2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Others



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness for Smart Nanomaterials Market

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)

3.4 Technology Overview in Various End-Use Industries

3.4.1 Healthcare

3.4.2 Aerospace



4 Global Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Carbon-Based

4.3 Metal-Based

4.4 Polymeric

4.5 Others



5 Global Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Transportation

5.4 Electronics

5.5 Construction

5.6 Environment

5.7 Others



6 Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.3 China

6.4 North America

6.5 Europe

6.6 U.K.

6.7 Rest-of-the-World



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Abbott

7.3 ANP Co. Ltd.

7.4 AkzoNobel N.V.

7.5 BASF SE

7.6 Bayer AG

7.7 Clariant

7.8 Donaldson Company, Inc.

7.9 JM Material Technology, Inc.

7.10 Nanologica

7.11 Nanogate

7.12 NanoBeauty

7.13 OPTINANOPRO

7.14 The Nano Gard LLC

7.15 Yosemite Technologies Co. Ltd.



