Smart office solutions market size to increase by USD 2,919.08 million: 32% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart office solutions market by product, technology, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,919.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global smart office solutions market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial offices and the growing emphasis on technologically advanced safety solutions, especially in China and India, are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The smart office solutions market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers smart office solutions such as power distribution, lighting and shading control, HVAC control, and electric vehicle charging.

The company offers smart office solutions such as power distribution, lighting and shading control, HVAC control, and electric vehicle charging. Avnet Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as efficient meeting room booking solutions.

The company offers smart office solutions such as efficient meeting room booking solutions. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as space utilization, asset management, environmental monitoring, room finder, and indoor navigation.

The company offers smart office solutions such as space utilization, asset management, environmental monitoring, room finder, and indoor navigation. Coor Service Management Holding AB: The company offers smart office solutions such as Coor SmartDrone.

The company offers smart office solutions such as Coor SmartDrone. Crestron Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as Air Media, a wireless presentation and conferencing system.

The company offers smart office solutions such as Air Media, a wireless presentation and conferencing system. DEKOM AG

Develco Products AS

GoBright B.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of startups, the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions, and the rising spending on IT technologies. However, issues in integrating smart office solutions into existing systems are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems. The smart security systems segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this smart office solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart office solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart office solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart office solutions market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart office solutions market vendors

Smart Office Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2919.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coor Service Management Holding AB, Crestron Electronics Inc., DEKOM AG, Develco Products AS, GoBright B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Komstadt Systems Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Senion AB, Siemens AG, Signify NV, Smart Office Software Solutions, and Tata Teleservices Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart office solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart office solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Smart security systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smart security systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart EMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart EMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on HVAC control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on HVAC control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Smart lighting systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Smart lighting systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Smart lighting systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Smart lighting systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Smart lighting systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Audio-video conferencing systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Audio-video conferencing systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wireless technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wireless technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wireless technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wireless technologies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wireless technologies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wired technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Wired technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Wired technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Wired technologies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Wired technologies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Avnet Inc.

Exhibit 124: Avnet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Avnet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Avnet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Avnet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Avnet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Coor Service Management Holding AB

Exhibit 134: Coor Service Management Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: Coor Service Management Holding AB - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Coor Service Management Holding AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Coor Service Management Holding AB - Segment focus

12.7 Crestron Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 138: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 DEKOM AG

Exhibit 141: DEKOM AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: DEKOM AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: DEKOM AG - Key offerings

12.9 Develco Products AS

Exhibit 144: Develco Products AS - Overview



Exhibit 145: Develco Products AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Develco Products AS - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Komstadt Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Komstadt Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Komstadt Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Komstadt Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 160: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 163: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.14 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Exhibit 165: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 168: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 169: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 171: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Signify NV

Exhibit 178: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 179: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 181: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Signify NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

