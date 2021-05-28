Smart Parking Markets, 2027: Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment System, License Plate Recognition

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking Market, Global Forecast by Type, Application, End-User, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Parking Market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR and reach USD 12.7 billion by 2027, from

Globally, Vehicle parking lies at the intersection of mobility management as well as urban space. Over time, there were many generations which have offered numerous opportunities to the users.

In recent years, parking generation provides basic automation that allows users to navigate the complete parking life cycle independently, for instance, knowing fee settlement, ticketing, parking, and parking occupancy status. According to the research analysis,



The factor that is boosting this market is the growing adoption of integrated automated solutions coupled with wireless technologies' advancements. The surging of digital payment technologies in the market is likely to contribute to the growth over the forecast period. However, high implementation cost and non-availability of supporting infrastructure are expected to hamper this market's growth.



As the global urban population has reached 7.5 billion in 2020, according to Census Bureau's International; smart parking is playing a significant role in bringing about improvements in convenience, congestion, lower costs, urban mobility and the delivery of practical information and intelligence.

Smart Parking technology's adoption equips operators with the ability to deliver a wide range of additional services such as public broadband, safety video surveillance, air quality, and lighting control more efficiently, with new intelligent networks and greater automation via the Smart Spot network gateway products. The app included payment function features that alarm people when they get paid, allowing them to top up instantly.

