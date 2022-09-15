Smart Plug Market to Record a CAGR of 29.7%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart plug market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Ankuoo Electronics Inc, Belkin International Inc, D Link Corp, Edimax Technology Co Ltd, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou BroadLink Technology Co Ltd, Indiegogo Inc., Insteon Technologies LLC, ITEAD Intelligent Systems Co. Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panasonic Corp, Revogi Innovation Co. Ltd., Satechi LLC, SDI Technologies Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd, Vesync Co. Ltd., Wipro Ltd, and Xiaomi Inc are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Plug Market 2022-2026

The smart plug market size is expected to grow by USD 6.39 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Smart Plug Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart plug market report covers the following areas:

Smart Plug Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Early Majority



Innovator



Early Adopters

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Smart Plug Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Technology Segments

The early majority segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The individuals in the early majority segment are willing to invest in smart plugs, as they are passionate and knowledgeable about the product. The segment accounts for one-third of the total population in the market that has reached saturation. Consumers from the early majority segment are the last adopters of smart plugs in the market, as the technology is still in its nascent stage and the market has not yet reached the mainstream audience.

Smart Plug Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as an increase in the popularity and adoption of smart homes. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is a key country for the smart plug market in North America.

Smart Plug Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart plug market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart plug market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart plug market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart plug market vendors

Smart Plug Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ankuoo Electronics Inc, Belkin International Inc, D Link Corp, Edimax Technology Co Ltd, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou BroadLink Technology Co Ltd, Indiegogo Inc., Insteon Technologies LLC, ITEAD Intelligent Systems Co. Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panasonic Corp, Revogi Innovation Co. Ltd., Satechi LLC, SDI Technologies Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd, Vesync Co. Ltd., Wipro Ltd, and Xiaomi Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology Adopters

Market segments

Comparison by Technology Adopters

Early majority - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Innovator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology Adopters

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Belkin International Inc.

D-Link Corp.

EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

Etekcity Corp.

Insteon

iSmart Alarm Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

SDI Technologies Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

