Smart Pneumatics Market to record USD 1.72 Bn growth -- High demand expected from the automotive segment

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart pneumatics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers the revenue generated by vendors, investments related to CAPEX from the industrial sector, commodity price fluctuation purchasing managers' index (PMI), and various other factors to estimate the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Pneumatics Market 2022-2026

Automotive manufacturers are making significant investments in research and development and are revising their production decisions. Besides governments in both developed and developing countries are announcing a series of economic packages to help the industrial sector. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

The adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the smart pneumatics market during the forecast period.

The report on the smart pneumatics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive, semiconductor, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as continuous technological upgrades, the dynamic nature of emission regulations, and the increasing production and sales of passenger cars are driving the growth of the market in the automotive segment. In addition, the increasing demand for automotive components and accessories, including smart pneumatics automotive in countries such as China, the US, Germany, and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By region, North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 32% of the global market share. The increasing demand for pneumatics across many industries, including automotive, semiconductor, and water and wastewater is driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, the high adoption of luxury vehicles and increasing investments in R&D by major automotive OEMs are fostering the growth of the smart pneumatics market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Request Sample Report Here

The smart pneumatics market covers the following areas:

Smart Pneumatics Market Sizing

Smart Pneumatics Market Forecast

Smart Pneumatics Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The global smart pneumatics market is fragmented. The market comprises vendors that are constantly trying to improve their product offerings by innovating their product lines. This has helped them gain significant shares in the market. The competition between international and regional vendors is intense. Many small vendors are struggling to survive in the presence of large vendors in the global smart pneumatics market. However, large international vendors are currently dominating the market in terms of product quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations.

The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in research and development (R&D) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional and local players during the forecast period. They are also implementing IoT in smart pneumatics to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.

Advanced Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

BASSO Industry Corp.

Bimba Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Chicago Pneumatic

Cypress EnviroSystems

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo SE and Co. KG

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita Corp.

MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

MESTO Spritzenfabrik Ernst Stockburger GmbH

Metrolog Controles de Medicao Ltda

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ningbo Smart Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotex Automation Ltd.

Rotork Plc

Thomson Industries Inc.

Related Reports:

Smart Pneumatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd., BASSO Industry Corp., Bimba Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Chicago Pneumatic, Cypress EnviroSystems, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MESTO Spritzenfabrik Ernst Stockburger GmbH, Metrolog Controles de Medicao Ltda, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ningbo Smart Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotex Automation Ltd., Rotork Plc, and Thomson Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASSO Industry Corp.

Exhibit 101: BASSO Industry Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASSO Industry Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: BASSO Industry Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bimba Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Bimba Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Bimba Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Bimba Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bosch Rexroth AG

Exhibit 107: Bosch Rexroth AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Bosch Rexroth AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Bosch Rexroth AG - Key offerings

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 110: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Festo SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 115: Festo SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Festo SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Festo SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Makita Corp.

Exhibit 121: Makita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Makita Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Makita Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Makita Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 130: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Rotork Plc

Exhibit 135: Rotork Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Rotork Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Rotork Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Rotork Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Rotork Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio