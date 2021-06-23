SMART Portfolios Investment Management Team Strengthened With The Addition Of WealthShield, LLC

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Investments and WealthShield are pleased to announce they have entered into agreement to manage and deliver SMART Portfolios and RISKHedge Portfolios in a collaborative effort.

SMART Portfolios optimize strategic, opportunistic and tactical segments into a single portfolio deliverable. SMART Portfolios are offered in five risk models, from conservative to aggressive, comprised of both ETFs and Mutual Funds.

RISKHedge Portfolios are tactical and designed to be added as a sleeve to a traditional portfolio. The RISKHedge Portfolio is similar to the tactical segment of a SMART Portfolio. RISKHedge Portfolios are also offered in five risk models, from conservative to aggressive, comprised of both ETFs and Mutual Funds.

Gregory Rutherford, President & CEO, Adaptive Investments

"SMART Portfolios have delivered solid performance since their inception, roughly seven years ago. The SMART Portfolio unique structure, aligns with client expectations, providing benchmark like returns in up markets while mitigating risk in down markets. We focus efforts to consistently improve our portfolio solution. We are excited and confidant that we can enhance portfolio risk adjusted returns, by incorporating Wealth Shield's proprietary Market Valuation Framework (MVF). And, we welcome the addition of WealthShield's tremendous team of highly accredited investment professionals to the process".

Clint Sorenson, Co-Founder, WealthShield

"We are excited to join the Adaptive Investments team and help strengthen the SMART Portfolio and RISKHedge investment process. We have tremendous respect for what Adaptive has built and the unique portfolio design that has helped deliver some of the best portfolio returns in the marketplace. By combining efforts, we are convinced that SMART Portfolios and RISKHedge Portfolios will continue to offer Financial Advisors, best in class, and differentiated portfolio solutions, for delivery to their clients."



About Adaptive Investments

Cavalier Investments, LLC, d/b/a Adaptive Investments, is a Registered Investment Advisor. Adaptive Investments is the advsior to a suite of mutual funds and exchange traded funds. Adaptive product solutions are designed to capture relevant returns in up markets and provide risk mitigation in down markets. Adaptive Investments' research creates portfolio models that combine strategic, opportunistic and tactical holdings designed to provide performance that meets or exceeds relevant benchmarks. Portfolios are structured based on risk of loss assessments and categorized from Conservative to Aggressive. Portfolio allocation models are provided without any additional fees other than management and other fees that are contained within each mutual fund or exchange traded fund included in the portfolio allocation model. The firm also offers 3(38) fiduciary services to retirement plans.

About WealthShield

WealthShield LLC ("WealthShield") is an investment company designed to help entrepreneurial financial advisors succeed. WealthShield provides services to 31 advisory teams and over 200 advisors. Founded in 2017. WealthShield provides investment management solutions to clients to help investors reach their financial goals. Through mitigating risk and investing according to a business cycle framework, WealthShield's solutions keep investors engaged and on track. WealthShield is headquartered outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, and serves clients across the United States and abroad.

WealthShield Market Valuation Framework (MVF)

MVF provides enhanced portfolio performance by efficiently engineering allocation weightings of asset classes. The MVF methodology targets enhanced alpha versus benchmarks; from increased exposure to projected out-performers or reduced exposure to those facing headwind risk.

The SMART Portfolio asset allocation structure is optimized utilizing WealthShield's proprietary Market Valuation Framework (MVF). The four components of MVF include:

Market Sentiment

Monetary Policy

Market Valuations

Economic Growth

