Smart Pressed Juice Launches New Beets And Roots

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Pressed Juice introduces a new superfood to its award-winning catalogue - Beets and Roots! The new Beets and Roots pressed juice packs all of the health benefits of beets in an all-natural solution to revitalize the body and organically boost energy levels.

"Beets are nature's perfect pick-me-up for whenever you are feeling a little sluggish," said Annie Vonheim, Chief Juicer and Founder of Smart Pressed Juice. "Beyond clean energy, the health benefits of beets are so expansive that we wanted to make a great-tasting beet product to help our customers get more of this superfood known for improving the health of the heart, liver, skin and gut."

Beets are dense with nutrients including nitrates, Vitamin C and potassium, and serve as a natural source of energy. Smart Pressed Juice's new Beets and Roots also includes other superfoods like turmeric, kale, ginger and rhodiola to infuse the body with phytonutrients and health benefits that only come from roots while tasting great at the same time. Beets and Roots has no added sugar and only 20 calories per serving.

Smart Pressed Juice uses organic fruits, vegetables, and superfoods that are freshly pressed and immediately dehydrated to lock in nutrients at their height. Additionally, all Smart Pressed Juice products are produced locally in Southern California and are certified USDA organic, vegan, non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free. The best part is they're travel friendly, so you can bring your powder on-the-go and add it to water, vegan milk or any organic fruit juice (apple or pineapple is recommended). To learn more, visit www.smartpressedjuice.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Smart Pressed Juice:

Smart Pressed Juice is an award-winning company that is headquartered in Irvine, California. This phytonutrient company believes the most powerful medicine on Earth comes from within the humble green vegetable, and that is why their juices are made to incorporate over 50 veggies so that customers get the best nature has to offer. The company was created by a group of friends brought together with a mission to create a smarter way to juice – producing products that are accessible, convenient and smart.

