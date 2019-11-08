SMART Ritual Abuse Newsletters and Conferences announces their 2020 Annual Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference on August 8 - 9, 2020 in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet conference information is at: http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Complimentary lunches will be provided for conference attendees.

Previous speakers at this conference have included:

Neil Brick https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick Neil Brick has spoken about hate groups and changes in awareness of severe child abuse crimes.

Dr. Alison Miller https://ritualabuse.us/smart/alison-miller/ Dr. Alison Miller spoke about organized abuser groups, internal keys to safety and building internal cooperation.

Dr. Randall Noblitt https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/ Dr. Randy Noblitt has written about an empirical look at the ritual abuse controversy and cult and ritual abuse.

Movie director Daniel Roemer https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1281008/ USA Film's Top 10 Emerging Director's list and two-time Project Greenlight Best Director Finalist. He discussed his own story from his docudrama "Gray" about uncovering his abuse history.

This conference provides attendees the opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources.

Stop Mind Control and Ritual Abuse Today

S.M.A.R.T. ritual abuse newsletter was founded in 1995 by Neil Brick. The purpose of S.M.A.R.T. is to help stop ritual abuse and child abuse and to help those who have been ritually abused. We work toward this goal by disseminating information on the connections between secretive organizations, ritual abuse, and mind control, by encouraging healing from the damage done by child abuse, ritual abuse and mind control, and by encouraging survivors to network. We publish scientific information about ritual abuse and trauma crimes.

Information on the topic of ritual abuse:

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Recovered Memories and Dissociative Amnesia – Scientific Evidence and Accuracy Rates https://ritualabuse.us/research/recovered-memories-and-dissociative-amnesia-scientific-evidence-and-accuracy-rates/

Dissociative Identity Disorder https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

