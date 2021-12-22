Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020-30: 2.7 Million Industrial Robots Are Working in Industries Across the Globe, a Rise of 12%

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global smart robots market is expected to grow from $6.19 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.69%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while catering to the demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, which had increased the demand for smart robots to deliver medicines, monitor patients, and help frontline workers and reduce exposure to the virus.

The market is expected to reach $20.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.94%.

Major players in the smart robots market are:

iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Group, ABB, KUKA, FANUC, Hanson Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, Universal Robots, DeLaval, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Samsung Electronics, GeckoSystems, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., GreyOrange pte Ltd, Kongsberg Maritime, ECA GROUP, Neato robotics, Bluefin Robotics, Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd, AIBRAIN Inc, Brain Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Epson America Inc, Lely, OTC Daihen Inc., and F&P Personal Robotics.

The smart robots market consists of sales of smart robots by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart robots.

A smart robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) device that is capable of observing from its environment and context and producing its skills in the light of the comprehensive learning process. Smart robots are used for research, manufacturing and even human applications.



The main types of smart robots are professional service robots, personal service robots, and collaborative robots. A professional service robot is a smart robot used for commercial tasks.

These include cleaning robots for public places, delivery robots in offices or hospitals, fire-fighting robots, rehabilitation robots and surgery robots in hospitals. A personal service robot is a smart robot that is used for a non-commercial task and these include domestic servant robots, automated wheelchair, personal mobility assist robots and pet exercising robots. Smart robots are used in manufacturing, healthcare, defense, energy and utility, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the smart robots market in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Smart robots are now used in various applications including agriculture and this is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart robots market. Companies operating in the smart robots market are focusing on developing smart robots that can be used in agriculture.



The increasing penetration of smart robots in industries is predicted to boost the growth of the smart robot market over the coming years.

Smart robots are a mix of advanced technology and efficient hardware that uses smart sensor technology (such as ultrasonic, light and touch sensors) to communicate with the physical world surrounding them. In Industry 4.0, modern robots are employed in production operations that often work around the clock without human supervision.

According to the recent World Robotics 2020 report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), revealed that around 2.7 million industrial robots are working in industries across the globe, a rise of 12%.

Sales of advanced robots stayed at a high rate with 373,000 units delivered worldwide in 2019. Therefore, the increasing penetration of smart robots in industries drives the growth of the smart robots market.



The countries covered in the smart robots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Companies Mentioned

iRobot

SoftBank Robotics Group

ABB

KUKA

FANUC

Hanson Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Universal Robots

DeLaval

Intuitive Surgical

Aethon

Samsung Electronics

GeckoSystems

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

GreyOrange pte Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime

ECA GROUP

Neato robotics

Bluefin Robotics

Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd

AIBRAIN Inc

Brain Corporation

Cyberdyne Inc.

Epson America Inc

Lely

OTC Daihen, Inc.

F&P Personal Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lwtbz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

