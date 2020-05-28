Smart Selling Tools Recognizes Qstream as a 2020 Top Sales Tool for Upskilling Sales Reps

"The sales technology landscape has a lot of great technology that is solving for the biggest challenges sales teams are facing and helping sales reps become better performers and contribute more towards revenue, and Qstream's unique solution offers sales teams with continuous learning support to keep reps proficient in front of customers," said Nancy Nardin of Smart Selling Tools, a leading sales tech industry analyst. "Qstream is featured in Smart Selling Tools, Top Sales Tools of 2020 guide in the upskilling category, specifically for skills development and reinforcement through quick on the go learning challenges and analytics for managers to identify where and who needs improvement."

In a few minutes a day, Qstream pushes learning to sales rep's mobile devices in between sales activities for constant reinforcement of critical sales knowledge and skills. "The biggest priority for any revenue leader is to make sure that sales reps are staying highly productive but also demonstrate the type of skills proficiency they need to conduct a winning sales cycle," said Qstream's VP of Sales, Gary Greenberger. "Qstream's unique capability helps sales leaders and reps strike a successful balance between sharpening their skills and spending more time on revenue-generating activities."

Qstream is a leading enterprise microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance at scale through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. Since 2008, Qstream has been on a mission to make people in the workplace better at what they do. Today, over 600 global organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a precision microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge and skills in minutes a day. Resulting in 93% average learner engagement levels and 17% average proficiency improvements, Qstream gives companies the tools they need to get a real-time view of performance readiness and take action where it is needed most. Qstream has offices in Boston, United States and Dublin, Ireland servicing a customer base across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. To learn more, follow us on Qstream.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | G2.

