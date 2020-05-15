Smart Shopping Cart Industry Report 2020: Implications in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market By Technology (Zigbee, RFIDs, Bar Codes), By Application (Supermarket, Shopping Malls, Others), By Mode of Sales (Direct, Distributor), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.



Both, shoppers and cashiers avail the benefits from the product as for shoppers, it cuts down the time of standing in long queues for billing and for cashiers, it saves the time of the complete procedure of billing as it is automatically done by the smart shopping cart; consequently, driving the growth of the smart shopping cart market.



The market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode of sales, region and company. On the basis of technology, the market is fragmented into ZigBee, RFIDs and barcodes. Out of these, the RFIDs segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because unlike other technologies, RFID is capable of both reading and writing data, and the tag has a reading range of more than 100 feet.



North America was the dominant region in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market in 2019 due to the presence of leading players in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate until 2025 on account of increasing adoption of technology in the emerging economies present in the region.



Major players in the smart shopping cart market include International Business Machines Corp, Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corp, Microsoft Corp, V-Mark, Enterprise Limited, SK Telecom Co Ltd, Oracle Corp, Compaq Computer Corp, Media Cart Holdings Inc., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., and others. The companies have initiated working collectively in the development of the smart shopping cart and have deployed their stores in different countries to expand their market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market based on technology, application, mode of sales, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Shopping Cart Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Zigbee, RFIDs, Bar Codes)

6.2.2. By Application (Supermarket, Shopping Malls, Others)

6.2.3. By Mode of Sales (Direct, Distributor)

6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, MEA)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook



8. Europe Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook



9. North America Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook



10. South America Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart Shopping Cart Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

15.1.1. International Business Machines Corp.

15.1.2. Fujitsu Ltd.

15.1.3. Toshiba Corp.

15.1.4. Microsoft Corp.

15.1.5. V-Mark Enterprise Limited

15.1.6. SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

15.1.7. Oracle Corp.

15.1.8. Compaq Computer Corp.

15.1.9. Media Cart Holdings Inc.

15.1.10. The Japan Research Institute Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



