Smart Soda Launches a Revolutionary Beverage Program For Office Spaces

The Bottle-less Beverage Program includes, the "JuLi Touch" model, which is a state-of-the-art beverage platform with a large, dynamic touch screen for maximum user experience, and the Smart Soda Sync, an IoT software solution to track customer behavior and identify purchasing needs from a secure online dashboard interface.

'We have developed the optimal beverage program for oﬃces, the users can choose from a variety of 32 ﬂavors, sodas and unlimited sparkling mineral and alkaline waters. We are oﬀering a disaster relief program that includes the ﬁrst 5,000 drinks, 90 days deferred payment and free installation. Our team is professional and follows all COVID-19 safety protocols. I drink our vitamin Infused beverages daily, it is not just delicious, but it supports my immune system," says Mr. Lior Shaﬁr, CEO of Smart Soda.

The program is available nationwide, to learn more or apply please visit https://www.buysmartsoda.com/

About Smart Soda Holdings

Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., offers a healthy beverage alternative using vitamins and alkaline water. The proprietary line of beverages has created with the health-conscious consumer in mind. Smart Soda works with large corporations, restaurants, ofﬁces, and organizations on providing the equipment, syrups, and accessories they need to serve healthy, delicious sodas to their customers.

Lior Shaﬁr

Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.

(760) 859 – 7211

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.buysmartsoda.com

