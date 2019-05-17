Smart Software Testing Solutions, the Global Leader in App Testing, Grows Leadership Team; Appoints Bruce Kratz as Technology Advisor for Pharma and Lifesciences Industry

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS) Inc., a leader in the app testing industry globally, continues to grow the leadership team. Today, it announced the appointment of Bruce Kratz, an established leader in the technology space, to its Advisory Board as a Technology Advisor for Pharma and Lifesciences industry. With over 2 decades of experience in the industry, Bruce will bring both expertise and vision to help the organization enhance its presence.

Before joining SSTS, Bruce served as CTO at Sparta Systems, a leading EQMS platform being used by top global Pharma and Lifesciences companies. He also held leadership roles at IBM, Hewlett-Packard among others where he successfully led agile transformations and high-growth engineering teams.

Bruce is the co-inventor of a patent in distributed quality systems. He also serves on Monmouth University's School of Science Dean's Advisory Board. He is a member of the Board of Directors of StratIS, the leading IoT platform.

Pankaj Goel, CEO, Smart Software Testing Solutions, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Bruce, who is well respected in the industry, on board. Known for his technical acumen, business sense and work ethics, Bruce will be an asset here. We are confident his presence will establish pCloudy as the leading QA platform in the regulated space."

Commenting on joining the team, Bruce Kratz remarked, "The Lifesciences industry is undergoing a major transformational shift in terms of adopting Digital Technologies. I am excited to contribute to pCloudy which took an early interest in understanding the unique regulatory requirements lifescience customers are faced with. I am looking forward to helping them change the way regulated companies approach testing."

Smart Software testing digital assurance platform, pCloudy.com, enables autonomous quality management for Mobile and Cloud applications. The platform leverages the power of AI, Predictive Testing and Analytics to propel success of Digital Transformation projects for top names in the Pharma, Banking and High-Tech space.

Headquartered in California and founded in 2015, pCloudy is clocking impressive YoY growth with 75,000 registered users using its two signature cloud-based products, OpKey and pCloudy. Both products are available under one single product line pCloudy.com. pCloudy has disrupted the mobile app testing in major markets including US, Australia, Europe and India. For more information, please visit: http://www.pcloudy.com .

Editorial Contact : jaya.sara@interlockpr.com

SOURCE Smart Software Testing Solutions